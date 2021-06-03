2007 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Looks Ready to Mix Business With a Lot of Fun

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t announced the pricing details for the all-new seventh-generation S-Class in America. But we all know it’ll cost more than an arm and a leg considering that at home in Germany, it starts from at least €108,635.10 ($132,340). So, if you don’t mind going back a couple of generations, you could save a chunk full of cash and upgrade to the raspy soundtrack of a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 to go along with the plush comfort and the limo atmosphere.
Actually, considering the nice walkaround feature and the way nicer drive video (both embedded below) with the microphone tucked in between the rear mufflers, you could even say there’s a great deal of fun to be had onboard this 2007 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG.
It’s available for sale on dealer consignment (the seller’s username is Bad_Chadi, which is kind of fitting in this case) via a Bring a Trailer auction, and the S65 AMG looks properly aggressive thanks to its all-black attire both inside (Black Exclusive leather) and outside.
There’s just a handful of splashes of contrasting colors, such as the exterior chrome or the silver 20-inch AMG double-spoke wheels, plus the burred walnut trim featured in the cockpit on the steering wheel, dashboard, center console, and doors.
Naturally, there’s a long list of amenities, but we really need to get past the Keyless-Go, dynamic front seats, Night View Assist, or Comand infotainment with navigation toys available for the driver and front passenger.
That’s because this is one Mercedes-Benz that also needs to be enjoyed from the back. Basically, our perfect trip would be to drive one way and enjoy the multi-contour individual rear seats on the way back. But that’s just us, and you’d probably catch us playing with the soft-close doors and trunk all day long inside the garage, as well.
Here's one last highlight before talking about the damage this thing will do to your bank account. The factory twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 was capable back in the day of churning out a mighty 604 horsepower and 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm) of torque. That should be enough, along with the fact it’s a no reserve sale. The current highest bid is at $40K at the time of writing, with one day remaining on the auction clock.
