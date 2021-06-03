2007 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Looks Ready to Mix Business With a Lot of Fun

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t announced the pricing details for the all-new seventh-generation S-Class in America. But we all know it’ll cost more than an arm and a leg considering that at home in Germany, it starts from at least €108,635.10 ($132,340). So, if you don’t mind going back a couple of generations, you could save a chunk full of cash and upgrade to the raspy soundtrack of a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 to go along with the plush comfort and the limo atmosphere.

50 photos