California-Imported 1966 Ford Mustang Was Only Used for Wedding and Pub Visits

Serving as a great representative of the time and place of birth, the original Ford Mustang remains a coveted classic car to this very day. Especially if we’re dealing with an early model year representative that’s also dressed up to impress, such as this 1966 Ford Mustang 289 Coupe that’s currently up for auction from The Market seller amackintosh.
It’s so decidedly American and evocative of an entire array of movies, songs, heroes, and antiheroes that it’s no wonder many examples have escaped the North American continent and ended up all over the world. That includes places where the left-hand drive is considered the wrong place to put the steering, such as the British Isles.
According to the story provided by the consigner’s description, this 1966 Mustang Coupe has been with the current owner since 2015, with the seller purchasing the 289ci (4.7-liter) V8 example from a fellow British citizen who took care of importing the car from sunny and rust-free California “some time earlier.”
It’s a shame that we’re not getting the full scoop on the previous whereabouts of this feisty red Mustang, but at least we do know that it has just 52,000 miles (around 84,000 km) on the odometer, of which less than 500 (805 km) miles are accountable towards the current owner.
Apparently, the low count is due to the Blue Oval being used as the most prized possession in the garage, only taken out for the seller’s wedding and occasional trips to the local pub.
Now that’s what you would call car-related abstinence, something that we probably wouldn’t be able to adhere to—especially if the father-in-law was a skilled and experienced military engineer that took care of the ride, like is the case here.
Anyways, the highlights also include a generally good condition for the red and white stripes paint job, while the interior looks rather stunning for a car that’s been around for no less than 55 years. As such, it’s no wonder this 289ci V8 and auto box example of American coolness is already at a current bid of £12,500 ($17,705 at the current exchange rates), and the reserve is probably nowhere nearly met.
