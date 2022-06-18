Former Reebok Boss’ New Luxury Toy Is a Dazzling Jewel Born During the Pandemic

The financial impact of the recent pandemic on businesses in various sectors is still noticeable, but while some of them struggled to survive, others thrived during those challenging times. That’s the case of Heesen, one of the most famous builders of high-end superyachts for the wealthiest owners.
This is an unusual way to remember a superyacht, but Solemates will always be cherished by Heesen as its second yacht built during the pandemic. It wasn’t easy, but the result was an imposing vessel blending Dutch technology with an exquisite design. With an elegant gray hull and “muscular” lines, the 180-foot (55 meters) Solemates presents itself as a sophisticated pleasure craft for the finest taste.
Large enough to accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms, Solemates is all about generous spaces. Its sundeck unfolds over 110 square meters (1,184 square feet) revealing a jacuzzi, a bar, sun pads and a lounge area. The master suite covers 82 square meters (883 square feet) enough to include his-and-her walk-in wardrobes and a lavish bathroom.
The Bannenberg & Rowell interior displays the most luxurious materials throughout, while full-height windows flood the massive vessel with light. The spectacular sky lounge is also almost entirely wrapped in glass, for breathtaking views in any weather. Multiple dining options are available either indoors or outdoors, and several water toys are ready for fun adventures.
Solemates also delivers impressive performance. Thanks to an ultra-efficient hull design, created by Dutch hydrodynamics expert van Oossanen and developed by Heesen engineers, this superyacht benefits from reduced drag. This allows it to reach more than 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph) and offer a range of 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/8,334 km) even with what Heesen calls “two relatively modest MTU engines.”
This Dutch superyacht’s lucky owner is reportedly billionaire Paul Fireman. He is known for having brought Reebok to the U.S. at the beginning of the ‘80s, which he later sold to Adidas. Fortunately, Fireman doesn’t keep his new toy to himself. Solemates took its first charters as soon as it was delivered. According to Charter World, a week onboard it costs a whopping $400,000.
