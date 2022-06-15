213-Foot Resilience Superyacht Is a 5-Star Resort on the Water

Italian builder ISA Yachts unveiled a new 65-meter ( 213-foot ) superyacht. Called Resilience, the vessel is a 5-star floating resort that features six expansive decks packed with luxury amenities.
Launched at the Palumbo Superyachts shipyard in Ancona, Italy, Resilience was built in steel and aluminum. The blue and white exterior, designed by Team for Design Enrico Gobbi, contrasts with the dark windows, giving the yacht a sleek profile.
On the lower deck, the transom door aligns with the swimming platform to transform the area into a beach club with more than 180 sq meters (1,937 sq ft). Among the amenities that guests will enjoy are a bar, a lounge area, a gym, a sauna, and a massage room.
Passengers can access the beach club from the aft deck, via an internal staircase next to the massage room, or by using a corridor leading to four luxurious guest cabins connected to the main deck.
That’s where the full-beam Owner’s cabin is located. The suite includes two private foldable terraces and plenty of space. The bridge deck forward hosts a VIP (also with a private terrace) and the Captain’s cabin. Towards the stern is the Owner’s office and a convertible staff cabin. A crew of 15 will find accommodation in eight cabins positioned on the lower deck.
Elsewhere, Resilience features a large saloon and a dining area with a table for 12 that extends up onto the aft swimming pool area. A large bar area featuring a transparent grand piano can be found on the sky lounge.
And that’s not all. On the bridge deck, guests will find large sunbeds and sofas, along with an outdoor cinema. They can also find relaxation in a private Jacuzzi with an outdoor shower. Above the main sundeck is the observatory deck, which comes with a private sunbathing area from where guests can enjoy panoramic views. All of the yacht’s six decks are connected via a staircase that features a colorful glass jellyfish installation.
Since it’s a luxury yacht, it has a garage positioned forward where are stored two jet skis, an 8-meter (27-foot) guest tender, and a 6-meter (19-foot) crew tender.
In terms of performance, Resilience gets its power from two MTU 12V engines that allow it to navigate across the water at a top speed of 17.5 knots (20 mph/ 32 kph). The 65-meter (213-foot) vessel can cruise at 14 knots (16 mph/ 26 kph) and cover impressive distances of 6329 miles (10,186 km) at 11 knots (13 mph/ 20 kph).
On the lower deck, the transom door aligns with the swimming platform to transform the area into a beach club with more than 180 sq meters (1,937 sq ft). Among the amenities that guests will enjoy are a bar, a lounge area, a gym, a sauna, and a massage room.
Passengers can access the beach club from the aft deck, via an internal staircase next to the massage room, or by using a corridor leading to four luxurious guest cabins connected to the main deck.
That’s where the full-beam Owner’s cabin is located. The suite includes two private foldable terraces and plenty of space. The bridge deck forward hosts a VIP (also with a private terrace) and the Captain’s cabin. Towards the stern is the Owner’s office and a convertible staff cabin. A crew of 15 will find accommodation in eight cabins positioned on the lower deck.
Elsewhere, Resilience features a large saloon and a dining area with a table for 12 that extends up onto the aft swimming pool area. A large bar area featuring a transparent grand piano can be found on the sky lounge.
And that’s not all. On the bridge deck, guests will find large sunbeds and sofas, along with an outdoor cinema. They can also find relaxation in a private Jacuzzi with an outdoor shower. Above the main sundeck is the observatory deck, which comes with a private sunbathing area from where guests can enjoy panoramic views. All of the yacht’s six decks are connected via a staircase that features a colorful glass jellyfish installation.
Since it’s a luxury yacht, it has a garage positioned forward where are stored two jet skis, an 8-meter (27-foot) guest tender, and a 6-meter (19-foot) crew tender.
In terms of performance, Resilience gets its power from two MTU 12V engines that allow it to navigate across the water at a top speed of 17.5 knots (20 mph/ 32 kph). The 65-meter (213-foot) vessel can cruise at 14 knots (16 mph/ 26 kph) and cover impressive distances of 6329 miles (10,186 km) at 11 knots (13 mph/ 20 kph).