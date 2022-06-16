Mysterious Millionaire Saying Goodbye to His Unique Superyacht, a Massive Floating Resort

Some of the most interesting models available on the luxury yacht market are vessels that started out as something else and were later converted to superyachts. Chakra is now one of the world’s largest superyachts, truly a floating resort, but was born as a conventional commercial ship.
Even among the largest luxury yachts that cruise around the world, Chakra stands out. The 282-foot (86 meters) beast shows off five stunning decks, adding up to a massive interior volume of 2,083 GT. It sounds more like a cruise ship, boasting no less than 21 cabins that can accommodate over 30 guests. But many more can hang out on its deck, for huge luxury parties. Chakra was actually a commercial vessel, converted by Devonport Yachts in 1998.
Since then, it also underwent two major refits, in 2016 and 2017, which transformed into the jaw-dropping beauty we see today. In addition to the high-class cabins, it sports a swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, a luxury spa, and a beauty salon. Its generous garage fits plenty of water toys, and there are multiple dining areas, indoor or al-fresco.
Chakra is proof that ingenious styling can turn even the oldest vessel into a super-modern pleasure craft. On the outside, this British yacht catches the eye with its white hull and contrasting dark decks, while revealing an airy, luminous, and minimalist interior, with surprising pops of color and quirky art throughout.
In addition to welcoming such an impressive number of guests, this yacht can literally travel the world. Powered by a single MAN B&W Alpha engine, Chakra has a range of over 10,000 nautical miles (11,507 miles/18,520 km).
This floating resort is as mysterious as it is massive. Its current owner is reportedly a Lebanese/Saudi construction millionaire, but the former commercial ship is up for grabs. Those who are interested in a unique superyacht that’s big enough to entertain large crowds, can find out more about its pricing at SSH Maritime.
