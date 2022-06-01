U.S. Construction Mogul’s Toy Is an Opulent Party Yacht, Flexes Custom Versace Chairs

It’s no surprise that this superyacht starred in a TV show – it boasts one of the most extravagant styles in the world of millionaire-owned luxury toys. Forget minimalism, this sumptuous vessel was born to entertain - and it shows.
Fans of the Bravo series “Below Deck” are most likely familiar with the gorgeous Seanna luxury yacht, which appeared in the show’s second season. Don’t look at its age – despite having been built way back in 2001, this American boat can easily blow completion out of the water.
Initially called the Gallant Lady, the 185-footer (56 meters) was built by Delta Marine as an entertainment yacht. After an extensive refit, it became a successful charter yacht. That’s not surprising, considering its amazing amenities.
Imagine a jacuzzi that doubles as a unique outdoor bar, fitted with polished stone tops and bar stools. The sun deck itself doubles as a helipad and even becomes a spectacular outdoor theater room. A gym, a sauna, premium water toys, and six luxurious staterooms are also ready to welcome guests.
The yacht’s opulent interior was created by Glad Johnson Design. There’s nothing minimalistic about it – the sunpads are fitted with a brocade upholstery, the sky lounge reveals crocodile leather bar stools, the marble bathrooms are richly decorated, and fittings are brushed with 22-carat gold. According to the Beverly Hills Magazine, custom-made Versace dining chairs complete this fabulous style. Plus, each suite boasts the latest entertainment systems and luxury hotel-like amenities.
The lucky owner of the fabulous Seanna was reportedly a Massachusetts-based millionaire. Robert Pereira founded The Middlesex Corporation in 1972, which has become one of the largest construction companies in the U.S. It seems that Pereira parted with his party yacht last year, when Seanna became Starship.
The opulent superyacht, with a last-known asking price of $26.5 million, is still available for luxury chartering at the Ahoy Club. For a minimum of $260,000 per week, anyone can indulge onboard this TV star superyacht.
Initially called the Gallant Lady, the 185-footer (56 meters) was built by Delta Marine as an entertainment yacht. After an extensive refit, it became a successful charter yacht. That’s not surprising, considering its amazing amenities.
Imagine a jacuzzi that doubles as a unique outdoor bar, fitted with polished stone tops and bar stools. The sun deck itself doubles as a helipad and even becomes a spectacular outdoor theater room. A gym, a sauna, premium water toys, and six luxurious staterooms are also ready to welcome guests.
The yacht’s opulent interior was created by Glad Johnson Design. There’s nothing minimalistic about it – the sunpads are fitted with a brocade upholstery, the sky lounge reveals crocodile leather bar stools, the marble bathrooms are richly decorated, and fittings are brushed with 22-carat gold. According to the Beverly Hills Magazine, custom-made Versace dining chairs complete this fabulous style. Plus, each suite boasts the latest entertainment systems and luxury hotel-like amenities.
The lucky owner of the fabulous Seanna was reportedly a Massachusetts-based millionaire. Robert Pereira founded The Middlesex Corporation in 1972, which has become one of the largest construction companies in the U.S. It seems that Pereira parted with his party yacht last year, when Seanna became Starship.
The opulent superyacht, with a last-known asking price of $26.5 million, is still available for luxury chartering at the Ahoy Club. For a minimum of $260,000 per week, anyone can indulge onboard this TV star superyacht.