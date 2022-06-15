Fast-Food Mogul’s Dazzling $50 M Yacht Sailing on the River Looks Like a Floating Villa

While many Russian-owned superyachts are either impounded or hiding out in various places, the rest of the floating luxury toys with billionaire or millionaire owners continue to display their stunning looks wherever they please. Spotting a massive superyacht worth $50 million on a river, even a large one like River Lagan in Northern Ireland, is a sight to behold.
Jack Cowin wasn’t always passionate about yachts, and the first one he ever purchased was only seen as a good investment. But he soon caught the bug and the jaw-dropping Slipstream became the crown jewel – a French masterpiece built in 2009 by the CMN shipyard, and designed by the legendary Andrew Winch.
The massive 197-foot (60 meters) pleasure craft stands out immediately due to its dazzling palette. There aren’t many yachts that sport a black hull with a silver superstructure, revealing a bold interior with plenty of red. Cowin left Canada for Australia at a young age, and ended up becoming a fast-food billionaire, whose company operates Burger King’s and Domino’s Pizza Australian franchises. That is why artwork from both of these cultures is displayed throughout his superyacht.
Boasting a very modern style, Slipstream includes a circular al-fresco dining area that’s protected by sliding glass doors, an outdoor cinema, and a well-equipped gym that can be turned into an additional cabin. The stunning sun deck houses a jacuzzi (also protected by a glass windbreaker), a glass-topped bar, and an open-air shower.
It’s no wonder that, after scoring several awards, Slipstream became a popular charter yacht, despite a weekly rate of $385,000, according to the Burgess Yachts listing.
Most recently, it was spotted sailing on River Lagan in Belfast, Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports. The luxury toy looked truly massive as it made its way across the river that almost seemed too narrow for the floating villa. Whether enjoyed by lucky guests or by its billionaire owner, this French beauty is a head-turner wherever it goes.
