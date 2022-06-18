Reworked 1992 BMW R 100 GS Looks Crisp and All Geared Up for Wild Adventures

An overlanding trip on two wheels may present its challenges, but this machine is fully-equipped to handle just about any of them.
Even though this 1992 BMW R 100 GS retains the overall silhouette of a stock exemplar, its construction features several custom mods from head to toe. The makeover was kicked off by the current owner back in 2020, and its early stages consisted of enlarging the Beemer’s fuel tank to store even more juice, because 6.3 gallons (24 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons are obviously not enough!
Additionally, the main framework was reinforced during the customization process, and the standard subframe has been amputated to make way for a bespoke aluminum item with a built-in luggage rack. Sitting atop the motorcycle’s revised rear skeleton is a tailor-made saddle wrapped in black upholstery, while the repurposed monoshock of a 1995 R 1100 GS replaces the stock component.
On the opposite end, Motorrad’s dual-sport was fitted with an Acerbis front fender, Cyclops lighting hardware and 48 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down WP forks. Gone are the R 100’s original hoops, and a pair of premium aftermarket alternatives can be found in their stead. Stopping power is generated through a 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating disc and a four-piston caliper up north, along with a hydraulic brake rotor down south.
The cockpit area comes with a Siebenrock GS2 gauge and custom triple clamps, as well as a ProTaper handlebar sporting Motogadget grips and Acerbis hand guards. A thorough overhaul had also occurred in the powertrain department, and the bike’s air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin engine is now equipped with fresh pistons, a Dynatek electronic ignition system and new gaskets.
Finally, one may find a 450-watt EME alternator, a modern lithium battery from Shorai and bespoke exhaust pipework terminating in an unswept SuperTrapp muffler. This unique ‘92 MY R 100 GS is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Tuesday afternoon (June 21). We can’t be sure whether the current bid will be meeting the reserve, but we’ll have you know that it’s placed at $6,000.
