Riva Shipyard Celebrates 180 Years with Anniversario Dayboat Model

Ferretti Group and its subsidiary Riva, the world’s most famous nautical brand, had plenty of reasons to celebrate this past Saturday. The Italian shipyard best known for its classic wooden cruisers has celebrated 180 years since its inception and 60 years since the launch of its iconic Aquarama model.
To mark the special occasion, the Italian shipbuilding company organized an exclusive event at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice with a star-studded audience.
Even before the event started, the Riva “Anniversario” dayboat model was unveiled on a floating platform on Venice’s Grand Canal. This is a special limited-edition ship created with a double purpose: to celebrate 180 years of Riva history and to pay tribute to the Aquarama boat model on its 60th anniversary.
The company will only produce 18 hulls of the Riva “Anniversario” dayboat, which is presented as a masterpiece of timeless design featuring the brand’s well-known retro style.
The world premiere of “Riva The Persuaders!,” a short film set on the coast along the borders between Italy, Monaco, and the Côte d’Azur and produced by Armando Testa Studios, also happened during the Gala night.
The short film’s cast includes Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, British footballer David Beckham, as well as F1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, all of whom attended the premiere, along with many Riva owners and other international guests.
Luxury publisher Assouline also took advantage of the occasion to unveil a fine art book specifically designed for the anniversary, in which the new Anniversario boat is also featured.
Riva, which was founded by Pietro Riva in 1842 when he was commissioned to rebuild a fleet of fishing boats, became a part of Ferretti Group in 2000 and it now has even a superyacht division.
Many public figures and Hollywood stars like Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery, Sophia Loren, King Hussein of Jordan, and Elizabeth Taylor have climbed on board Riva yachts over time or were proud owners of such vessels.
Even before the event started, the Riva “Anniversario” dayboat model was unveiled on a floating platform on Venice’s Grand Canal. This is a special limited-edition ship created with a double purpose: to celebrate 180 years of Riva history and to pay tribute to the Aquarama boat model on its 60th anniversary.
The company will only produce 18 hulls of the Riva “Anniversario” dayboat, which is presented as a masterpiece of timeless design featuring the brand’s well-known retro style.
The world premiere of “Riva The Persuaders!,” a short film set on the coast along the borders between Italy, Monaco, and the Côte d’Azur and produced by Armando Testa Studios, also happened during the Gala night.
The short film’s cast includes Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, British footballer David Beckham, as well as F1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, all of whom attended the premiere, along with many Riva owners and other international guests.
Luxury publisher Assouline also took advantage of the occasion to unveil a fine art book specifically designed for the anniversary, in which the new Anniversario boat is also featured.
Riva, which was founded by Pietro Riva in 1842 when he was commissioned to rebuild a fleet of fishing boats, became a part of Ferretti Group in 2000 and it now has even a superyacht division.
Many public figures and Hollywood stars like Brigitte Bardot, Sean Connery, Sophia Loren, King Hussein of Jordan, and Elizabeth Taylor have climbed on board Riva yachts over time or were proud owners of such vessels.