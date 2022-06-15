Fabiani's Wedgeline Hybrid 77 Yacht Will Allow Greener, Non-Polluting Cruising

Italian shipbuilder Fabiani Yacht has begun construction on its first solar-powered yacht model to date, named MY 77 Hybrid, at its facilities in Viareggio.
The yachting industry seems to be headed towards offering a more sustainable, greener yachting experience and Fabiani Yacht’s Hybrid range is proof of that. The MY 77 Hybrid renderings shown so far present a 77-foot (24-meter) all-aluminum yacht equipped with long retractable solar panels that will allow for zero-emissions, non-polluting cruising.
After months of behind-the-scenes plotting, construction on the superyacht, also referred to as Wedgeline Hybrid 77, started in April this year, and completion is expected to be achieved in the summer of 2023.
“The first model will be ready by 2023 and will change the yachting world forever,” says Maurizio Fabiani, designer of the new solar-powered yacht. “There are many beautiful boats in the world, but none currently have a level of technological innovation comparable to ours.”
This revolutionary vessel is set to become the world’s first zero environmental impact superyacht, meaning it will be able to enter protected marine areas that are usually closed to motor boats.
The design of this yacht model focuses on two key points, accessibility, and sustainability. The aft platform takes care of the first by lowering up to one meter below the waterline or raising to align with the flybridge, thus creating an extending sea terrace, which will also be a way to accommodate wheelchairs, dayboats, tenders, or motorcycles.
When it comes to the second focus point, sustainability, this is achieved by means of 1,184 square feet (110 square meters) of solar panels installed all around the yacht. The energy produced by the solar system is stored in a “battery park” that will power two electric motors, allowing the craft to cruise for up to 16 hours at between six and eight knots.
Fabiani’s new model is a hybrid, meaning that it also features two 1900 HP Man V12 diesel engines that allow a cruising speed of 20 knots (23mph).
Moving on to the interiors, the hybrid yacht will be available in various accommodation configurations, with three or four cabins. Potential buyers will be able to decide on the final layout of their yacht.
Besides the Hybrid MY 77, Fabiani also designed other models it has in the works, including the Hybrid MY 101 and a more compact Hybrid MY 62.
