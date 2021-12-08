Airbus Awarded Multi-Million Contract to Build an Exoplanet-Hunting Spacecraft for ESA

5 Radford Planning New Bespoke Lotus-Based Sports Car, Coming Later This Year

4 Radford’s Bespoke Sports Car to Be Inspired by the Iconic Lotus Type 62

2 Lotus and John Player Special Meet Again on the Type 62-2 Coachbuilt by Radford

More on this:

Former F1 Champion Jenson Button Conducts Dynamic Track Test for Radford Lotus Type 62-2

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has finally completed its pre-production testing phase, after being put through its paces on Lotus’ test track at Hethel, Norfolk, by none other than former F1 champion Jenson Button. 18 photos



Of course, Button’s role went far beyond simply testing the car, as he was involved from the outset in the design, development and engineering of the



The Type 62-2 is a Lotus-based mid-engined two-seater sports car that features upgraded pistons, con-rods and camshafts, adjustable coil spring suspension, a six-speed manual gearbox and carbon fiber body panels, which help keep the dry weight under 1,000 kg (2,200 lbs) – about the same as a Ford Fiesta.



“To finally drive the type 62-2 for the first time was obviously a very special moment, the cockpit already feels like home! The car felt great, well balanced in high and low-speed corners and ran faultlessly all day which is the perfect base for the months of setup tweaking that will follow for me. We want to ensure that this car is a pure driver’s car that pays both due respects to the DNA of Lotus but also delivers the luxury of a Radford,” stated the former McLaren-Mercedes F1 driver.



Once they take delivery of the car, all Radford Type 62-2 owners will be invited to attend an exclusive one-day track event, where they’ll get the chance to meet Jenson Button. The latter will then teach them how to extract the most performance out of their Radford on the racetrack. Button drove the John Player Special prototype version, which delivered an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph (300 kph) during testing. It also managed to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) took 8.4 seconds. Its power comes from a supercharged 3.5-liter V6, producing roughly 600 horsepower.Of course, Button’s role went far beyond simply testing the car, as he was involved from the outset in the design, development and engineering of the Lotus Radford Type 62-2 . Only 62 examples will be built, with first customer deliveries set to commence in Q2 of 2022.The Type 62-2 is a Lotus-based mid-engined two-seater sports car that features upgraded pistons, con-rods and camshafts, adjustable coil spring suspension, a six-speed manual gearbox and carbon fiber body panels, which help keep the dry weight under 1,000 kg (2,200 lbs) – about the same as a Ford Fiesta.“To finally drive the type 62-2 for the first time was obviously a very special moment, the cockpit already feels like home! The car felt great, well balanced in high and low-speed corners and ran faultlessly all day which is the perfect base for the months of setup tweaking that will follow for me. We want to ensure that this car is a pure driver’s car that pays both due respects to the DNA of Lotus but also delivers the luxury of a Radford,” stated the former McLaren-Mercedes F1 driver.Once they take delivery of the car, all Radford Type 62-2 owners will be invited to attend an exclusive one-day track event, where they’ll get the chance to meet Jenson Button. The latter will then teach them how to extract the most performance out of their Radford on the racetrack.

load press release