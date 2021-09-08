Lotus and John Player Special Meet Again on the Type 62-2 Coachbuilt by Radford

Radford has unveiled a new version of its Type 62-2 model in the John Player Special specification. Only twelve examples of a total of sixty-two will be offered in the JPS livery, and the British company will take slot applications for this variant.
The first JPS car of the Radford Type 62-2 will make its public debut at the Goodwood Revival, and it is described by its makers as the most extreme version of the first modern Radford. The British marque has chosen a simplified and modernized version of the famous black and gold livery, which has graced Formula 1 models raced by champions like Emerson Fittipaldi and Ayrton Senna.
What is the difference between the JPS version of Type 62-2, the Classic version, and the Gold Leaf version? The JPS model is lighter, faster, and more focused than its siblings. It comes with upgraded pistons, connecting rods, camshafts, a larger upgraded supercharger, and a bespoke calibration that offers up to 608 hp.
Stopping power is handled by a set of AP Monobloc calipers and full carbon-ceramic brake rotors, which have a 360-mm (14.17 inch) diameter. These brakes sit behind 18-inch rims on the front axle, and 19-inch rims on the rear axle, and those wheels are made from carbon composite by Dymag. Those lightweight wheels are equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.
From a design perspective, the Radford Type 62-2 JPS comes with a more pronounced front splitter, larger air intakes on the side, and a bigger diffuser in the rear.
The bespoke gold paint was applied on ten layers of dark Candy Black paint, which has various reflexes at certain angles. If you ever get to see one in real life, check out its gold pinstripe that was hand-painted underneath the clear coat.
The first Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special cars will be delivered in 2022, while production of the cars will begin in late 2021. The Radford brand was resurrected by an investment group that includes 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, who was also involved in the development of this car.
