Radford’s Bespoke Sports Car to Be Inspired by the Iconic Lotus Type 62

After teasing us with a mysterious fastback-like silhouette a couple of weeks ago, British coachbuilder Radford has revealed that its upcoming bespoke sports car will be inspired by the iconic Lotus 62 racer, with only 62 units ever to go into production. 6 photos



We still don’t have a lot of information regarding what is currently being referred to as "Project 62," except for it being a mid-engine two-seater Lotus-based coupe, featuring luxury details befitting a properly bespoke coachmaker. According to Radford, the production version of this car will be “mechanical, engaging and poised,” as well as a true driver’s car—which is where someone like



The former McLaren-Mercedes driver and 2009 Formula One World Champion (with Brawn GP) is part of the investment group that resurrected Radford. He’s already stated that their first car will be extremely competent around the twisty bits.



“For me, a key purpose of Radford is to celebrate iconic automotive moments by bringing them back to life for a new, modern audience,” said Button, while adding that Project 62 will also pay homage to the original Type 62 Lotus from 1969. He has also confirmed that Project 62’s dynamic development is well underway and that he cannot wait to put the car through its paces on the track.



Speaking of which, all future Radford owners will receive an invitation to an exclusive one-day track event with Button, who will show them how to extract the most performance out of their new bespoke automobile.



