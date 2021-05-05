Radford Planning New Bespoke Lotus-Based Sports Car, Coming Later This Year

Radford’s coachbuilding business really took off in the late 1940s with modified Bentleys at the forefront, followed by the Mini de Ville and 1100, plus several Aston Martins converted to estate cars under contract with Aston Martin themselves.
Then, after a look period of inactivity, a group of investors decided to breathe new life into the British coachbuilder, while also partnering with Lotus, which coincidentally was founded the same year as Radford, back in 1948. This group of investors consists of designer Mark Stubbs, broadcaster and motor specialist Ant Anstead, business adviser Roger Behle and ex-Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button.
Together with Lotus’ consultancy arm (Lotus Engineering), Radford will build a new bespoke Lotus-based model that is to be fully revealed later this year. The company will soon begin taking deposits on vehicles – all of which will be contemporary luxury commissions that are to follow a classic timeless design blueprint.
Radford is already working hard to develop this vehicle, and is promising a very special driving experience, according to 2009 F1 champion, Jenson Button. The former McLaren Racing star also talks about a truly analogue and engaging product, but one that at the same time features all the refinements you might expect from a coachbuilt Radford. As for what it will be like once you get it out on the road, Button himself will make sure that his company creates a genuine driver's car.
Visually, Radford’s first car will feature a sleek and elegant exterior, said its designer, while the interior will be properly luxurious and completely bespoke. This teaser image depicts a somewhat retro styling, with powerful fenders front and rear, as well as a Shooting Brake / Fastback rear end design.
The fact that this car will undoubtedly be excellent to drive is simply the cherry on top of the sundae.
