Radford Lotus Type 62-2 Interior Revealed, Comes With Bespoke Bremont Timepieces

There’s a lot here to unpack, from the blacked-out window tinting to the carbon fiber accents, but those two Bremont timepieces (a clock and a stopwatch) fitted to the dashboard definitely have our attention. The British luxury coachbuilder had to team up with the Bremont Watch Company in order to integrate those analog dials into the dash.Other interior features include the digital screens, start-stop button housing, magnetized mobile phone dock, wireless sheet charger, and that sweeping line that tracks all the way around the cabin, from the back of the driver’s shoulders, through and around the screen display – this design element can be customized in any type of finish, from carbon fiber to precious metals even.Another impressive design element is the door opening, with a high sill and cut-out roof, much like on the original Lotus Type 62. According to Radford , the closeness of the glass will give you a sense of being in the cockpit of a Le Mans prototype.“Everything is driver centric and built around that. It’s all about experiences, and the feeling the driver gets when getting in and out of the car is really important. You step into the car and slide into the interior, where the seat grips you and urges you to drive,” said Radford design boss, Mark Stubbs.Speaking of the driving experience, Radford designed a fully exposed gear linage for the manual gearbox with purists in mind, while also paying homage to the “last of the manual” era of automobiles.Radford’s coachbuilt Lotus Type 62-2 is powered by a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 engine, shared with the Lotus Emira. Buyers will be able to choose between three power ratings based on trim level, with the Classic Type 62-2 producing 430 hp, the Gold Leaf has 500 hp and the limited-edition John Player Special putting down 600 hp, courtesy of an upgraded supercharger.