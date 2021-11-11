5 Radford Planning New Bespoke Lotus-Based Sports Car, Coming Later This Year

Radford Lotus Type 62-2 Interior Revealed, Comes With Bespoke Bremont Timepieces

Radford has just revealed the bespoke interior of its new Lotus Type 62-2 mid-engine coupe, featuring both modern-day technology as well as designs that pay homage to the original Type 62 Lotus from 1969. 7 photos



Other interior features include the digital screens, start-stop button housing, magnetized mobile phone dock, wireless sheet charger, and that sweeping line that tracks all the way around the cabin, from the back of the driver’s shoulders, through and around the screen display – this design element can be customized in any type of finish, from carbon fiber to precious metals even.



Another impressive design element is the door opening, with a high sill and cut-out roof, much like on the original Lotus Type 62. According to



“Everything is driver centric and built around that. It’s all about experiences, and the feeling the driver gets when getting in and out of the car is really important. You step into the car and slide into the interior, where the seat grips you and urges you to drive,” said Radford design boss, Mark Stubbs.



Speaking of the driving experience, Radford designed a fully exposed gear linage for the manual gearbox with purists in mind, while also paying homage to the “last of the manual” era of automobiles.



Radford's coachbuilt Lotus Type 62-2 is powered by a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 engine, shared with the Lotus Emira. Buyers will be able to choose between three power ratings based on trim level, with the Classic Type 62-2 producing 430 hp, the Gold Leaf has 500 hp and the limited-edition John Player Special putting down 600 hp, courtesy of an upgraded supercharger.

