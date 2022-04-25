Forged Carbon Ferrari FX355 Rendered as Street Legal Monster, Good For “Dates”

Over in the real world, Ferrari keeps denying us official access to its upcoming Purosangue crossover super-SUV or street-legal FX interpretations. Across the virtual realm, there are no such issues...
Well, we have seen many virtual automotive artists trying to peel off the camouflage or reinterpret the Ferrari Purosangue leaks to give everyone unrestricted (albeit unofficial) access to the five-door high-riding “goodies.” If you ask us, the Prancing Horse's head honchos might have seen the split-headlight backlash caused by BMW X7 LCI and 7 Series/i7 flagships and are now scolding their designers for being so foolish to “stand out in the wrong crowd.”
But that may also be just (ironical) wishful thinking on our behalf, so let us just think outside the Ferrari FX box for a second and give credit to the virtual artist tucked behind the Hakosan Designs digital label on social media. He/she comes with yet another modern Ferrari reinterpretation, and one of great digital value. Why? Simply because the pixel master decided an FX is for everyone, not just those with access to a cool track...
So, after a sacrilegious Porsche 993 “SOC” (super off-road challenge) that discarded its air-cooled legacy in favor of EV 4x4 adventures, as well as a 992-based third-generation Porsche 935 that, in turn, ticked all the right ICE boxes, now it is time for a Prancing Horse that speaks our mundane language. And it does so from a tower of fine “FX355” accomplishments, which include a thoroughly slammed and widebody attitude along with fine forged carbon components, but without being self-righteous about itself and claiming it will only live an AC-garage/track-exclusive life.
Instead, the author envisioned this stunning FX/355 project as “just as crazy for the track as it is for the street, with a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 and dressed in white for the occasion and to be on time for any date or weekend outing.” Now, if this variant looks too much for any of you, he/she also hinted that a more “relaxed” version is currently brewing.
But that may also be just (ironical) wishful thinking on our behalf, so let us just think outside the Ferrari FX box for a second and give credit to the virtual artist tucked behind the Hakosan Designs digital label on social media. He/she comes with yet another modern Ferrari reinterpretation, and one of great digital value. Why? Simply because the pixel master decided an FX is for everyone, not just those with access to a cool track...
So, after a sacrilegious Porsche 993 “SOC” (super off-road challenge) that discarded its air-cooled legacy in favor of EV 4x4 adventures, as well as a 992-based third-generation Porsche 935 that, in turn, ticked all the right ICE boxes, now it is time for a Prancing Horse that speaks our mundane language. And it does so from a tower of fine “FX355” accomplishments, which include a thoroughly slammed and widebody attitude along with fine forged carbon components, but without being self-righteous about itself and claiming it will only live an AC-garage/track-exclusive life.
Instead, the author envisioned this stunning FX/355 project as “just as crazy for the track as it is for the street, with a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 and dressed in white for the occasion and to be on time for any date or weekend outing.” Now, if this variant looks too much for any of you, he/she also hinted that a more “relaxed” version is currently brewing.