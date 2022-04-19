Ferrari Purosangue's Got a Big Mouth, Can Probably Trash Talk the Lamborghini Urus

Wait a minute, didn’t the Ferrari Purosangue leak in all its glory earlier this year? It sure did, and since then, the Prancing Horse has released a rather revealing teaser, suggesting that the grand unveiling is just around the corner.
So, what is up with these renderings that have nothing to do with the actual design of Ferrari’s first-ever SUV? Well, they were made for laughs by Aksyonov Nikita, as one of the countless scenarios that the Italian exotic car firm could have gone for.
It doesn’t look anything like the upcoming Purosangue, which will have different everything, from the face, more discreet lighting units, less aggressive hood, and cleaner looking profile to the more down-to-earth back end design. In fact, the only similarities are the taillights, to an extent. Also, there is no clear indication that it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, so you can add the charging port, mounted on the left front fender, to the above list, too.
Since we inevitably mentioned the engine, we should tell you that we have no idea what type of assembly it will get. Some say that it will be the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine, taken from the 296 GTB, whereas others believe that it will be the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, aided by three electric motors, from the SF90 Stradale. A naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 could power a hypothetical range-topping variant, so it could go either way.
One thing is certain, however, and that is the fact that it will challenge the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX707 once it premieres. Obviously, the official unveiling date is still a big unknown, but given the recent leaks and that rather revealing teaser, we think that the Ferrari Purosangue might premiere in a few weeks/months, with deliveries likely starting next year.
