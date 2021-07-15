Ford Unveils Gasoline-Scented Premium Fragrance for Nostalgic Mach-E Buyers

Nebo Recharge Infrastructure Will Use Drones to Keep Your EVs Rolling Forever

In a story that sort of flew under the radar, Ford arrived at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with a newly created premium fragrance aimed at EV buyers who still enjoy the “smells” of traditional gasoline-powered cars. 7 photos



“Judging by our survey findings, the sensory appeal of petrol cars is still something drivers are reluctant to give up. The Mach Eau fragrance is designed to give them a hint of that fuel-fragrance they still crave. It should linger long enough for the GT’s performance to make any other doubts vaporize too,” said Ward.



It all started with a survey, commissioned by Ford. It seems that one in five drivers feel as though the smell of gasoline is what they’d miss most when swapping to an



Dubbed ‘Mach-Eau’, the fragrance, which isn’t available to buy, doesn’t smell exactly like gasoline. Instead, it fuses smoky accords, certain aspects of rubber and a bit of an “animal” element as well. Among the substances being used, we count benzaldehyde (an almond-like scent given off by car interiors), para-cresol (creates the rubbery scent of tires), blue ginger, lavender, geranium and sandalwood.



The previously mentioned animal element is meant to give an impression of horses, so as to underline the heritage of the Mustang brand.



Before you say anything, no, this isn't an April Fool's type of story. First of all, it's not April and second, talking about this fragrance is none other than Jay Ward, Ford's actual director of Product Communications in Europe.

