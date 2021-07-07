Mustang Mach-E Owner Gets Rear-Ended, Is Mad About Parts Not Being Available

I recently came across a story that honestly sounds a bit like science-fiction come to think of it. Imagine getting your brand new car after waiting for it for quite some time, only to find yourself involved in a crash not long after delivery. And then, you find out that you have to wait for an extended period to have your car running again.
That doesn't sound like an ideal scenario in any way. As some Mustang Mach-E owners have pointed out, they feel like they are truly beta-testers, opening up a new chapter in terms of automotive ownership and development. As some issues have been popping up lately with the Mach-E, one owner in Missouri points out a rather unexpected problem, after having to deal with a minor crash.
User cinzen has been the owner of a Rapid Red Mustang Mach-E for less than a month now. And his electrified experience hasn't exactly been a delight so far. Because recently he got rear-ended, and the impact was so violent that even the airbags were deployed. And the gruesome part is just beginning. Because even though the damage doesn't look that bad, the waiting time to have the car fixed seems a bit ridiculous.
The dealer has informed the Mach-E owner that parts for the rear bumper will not be arriving until the 30th of November and the 31st of December respectively. That makes for a 6-months waiting period for the rear bumper of the Mustang Mach-E. God forbid you should get involved in a more serious crash, who knows how long you'd have to wait then. Describing the situation, he noted that "I am really mad and disgusted about the whole thing".
The unfortunate Mach-E owner will now have to resort to a rental solution, without being certain that respective costs will be insurance-covered. Some users on the forum have suggested that the owner should start a direct dialog with Ford Motor Company, in hopes that a quicker solution may come to be. But other users have suggested bring an attorney on board, as such a long waiting period for parts on a brand new car doesn't feel normal at all.
User cinzen has been the owner of a Rapid Red Mustang Mach-E for less than a month now. And his electrified experience hasn't exactly been a delight so far. Because recently he got rear-ended, and the impact was so violent that even the airbags were deployed. And the gruesome part is just beginning. Because even though the damage doesn't look that bad, the waiting time to have the car fixed seems a bit ridiculous.
The dealer has informed the Mach-E owner that parts for the rear bumper will not be arriving until the 30th of November and the 31st of December respectively. That makes for a 6-months waiting period for the rear bumper of the Mustang Mach-E. God forbid you should get involved in a more serious crash, who knows how long you'd have to wait then. Describing the situation, he noted that "I am really mad and disgusted about the whole thing".
The unfortunate Mach-E owner will now have to resort to a rental solution, without being certain that respective costs will be insurance-covered. Some users on the forum have suggested that the owner should start a direct dialog with Ford Motor Company, in hopes that a quicker solution may come to be. But other users have suggested bring an attorney on board, as such a long waiting period for parts on a brand new car doesn't feel normal at all.