Ford to Offer 12K-Pound Winch for All Super Duty Trucks, Not Just Tremor

At the beginning of last year, American carmaker Ford announced an upgrade for the Super Duty off-road package named Tremor. The offering's star was a 12,000-pound winch manufactured by partner company Warn. 5 photos



According to Ford, it'll not be long now until the officially titled Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn will be offered for all and any “properly equipped” 2020 or newer



“We have Super Duty customers who saw the Tremor winch calling to say they want that same choice,” said in a statement Ron Meredith, Ford truck vehicle personalization planning manager. “So we’ve expanded its availability to every new Super Duty pickup and made sure it meets the needs of all of our hardworking Super Duty customers.”



The winch will be on the table either as a factory-ordered option or installed later. It is compatible (and this is where some of the properly equipped part comes in) including with trucks running the optional 7.3-liter gasoline V8 or 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engines. The trucks also need dual batteries and dual 397-amp alternators.



So, what does the hardware bring? According to Ford, that would be a fully-integrated winch (behind the steel bumper) made of high-tensile strength, abrasion-resistant synthetic cable. It can be controlled either through a wired remote control or a wireless one.



