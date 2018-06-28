Ford to Bring the Bullit Mustangs to Goodwood

Ever since it managed with a stroke of luck to track down the long lost 1968 Ford Mustang that was featured in the iconic Steve McQueen Bullit movie, Ford has been busy showing the vehicle at events across the United States.

9 photos



The story of the Bullit Mustangs world tour began earlier this year, after



The Mustang that inspired generations of movie and car lovers is one of two GT fastbacks used in the Bullit movie. The one used in many of the jumps during the famous chase scene was so severely damaged that it had to be sent to the scrapyard. The surviving one currently in the tour was sold by Warner Bros. to a private buyer, Sean Kiernan, in 1974.



According to Kiernan's son, the car was purchased for $3,000 to $6,000 via a classified ad from Road & Track magazine in 1974. This year, Ford estimates the car's value to $4 million.



The new version of the Bullit, currently selling as a limited edition in Europe and the U.S., uses a retuned 5.0-liter V8 engine that develops 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque. For the U.S., the model has a top speed of 163 mph, an 8 mph increase as compared to the latest Mustang GT.



The tour which started in February at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in March will continue until the end of the year.

The fastback will be shown for the first time outside the U.S. this July, at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car will sit right next to the special edition Bullit model, and the one-off 700 horsepower Eagle Squadron Mustang GT – this last model will be driven at Goodwood’s Hillclimb by world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin.The story of the Bullit Mustangs world tour began earlier this year, after Ford found the owners of the 1968 original version and invited them to the Detroit auto show for the grand unveiling of the vehicle's 2018 tribute.The Mustang that inspired generations of movie and car lovers is one of two GT fastbacks used in the Bullit movie. The one used in many of the jumps during the famous chase scene was so severely damaged that it had to be sent to the scrapyard. The surviving one currently in the tour was sold by Warner Bros. to a private buyer, Sean Kiernan, in 1974.According to Kiernan's son, the car was purchased for $3,000 to $6,000 via a classified ad from Road & Track magazine in 1974. This year, Ford estimates the car's value to $4 million.The new version of the Bullit, currently selling as a limited edition in Europe and the U.S., uses a retuned 5.0-liter V8 engine that develops 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque. For the U.S., the model has a top speed of 163 mph, an 8 mph increase as compared to the latest Mustang GT.The tour which started in February at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in March will continue until the end of the year.