Bullitt Spec 1960 Dodge Charger Gift from Demi Moore to Bruce Willis on Sale

It's quite a year for classic Bullitt movie fans. After last week we learned the 1968 Ford Mustang
used by Steve McQueen in the famous movie will embark on a world tour that will last for 12 months, now another movie-related vehicle comes forward.
Sure, it's not the same Dodge Charger R/T forced off the road and into a gas station by the Ford pony, as that one went up in a blaze of fire glory, but it's the next best thing. And it has a connection or two with Hollywood glamour as well.
The 1960 Dodge Charger that will go under the hammer at the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Classic Car Sale at the end of the month is a Bullitt spec muscle purchased by Demi Moore for her husband, at the time, Bruce Willis.
The car will come to the event from the garage of rock star Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, who purchased it from Bruce Willis in 2010. Heavily modified by the artist, the model retains the shiny gloss black paint and the trimmed original interior, as well as the highly polished and chromed alloy wheels.
The Charger
hid under the hood a revised and upgraded 8.2-liter V8 engine, paired with a 3-speed automatic gearbox. The steering wheel configuration has not been changed, the car still being fitted with the orginal left-hand-drive controls.
“Indeed, its star-studded celebrity past will attract interest from bidders around the world, who will also appreciate that it is one of the best examples of a 1969 Dodge Charger ‘Bullitt’ spec model currently available to buy,”
said Nick Whale, managing director at Silverstone Auctions.
The auctioneers hope to get between £50,000 and £60,000 from the car's sale ($69,000 – 83,000). That includes the £25,000 ($34,600) worth of engine upgrades and modifications Jay Kay says he paid during the time he owned the car.