700-hp Eagle Squadron Isn’t Your Average Ford Mustang GT

Based on the Coyote V8-powered Mustang GT but unique from a visual standpoint, the Eagle Squadron will be auctioned off at the EAA Young Eagles charity on July 26th. Before the auction, however, none other than Vaughn Gittin Jr. will drive the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom on July 12th. 15 photos



Honoring America’s air heroes and keeping the spirit of aviation alive for the next generation of pilots aren’t the only motifs of the Eagle Squadron. This pony-turned-muscle-car features 700 horsepower thanks to a Ford Performance-developed supercharger, making it one hell of a ride. Adding to the drama, the carbon fiber body kit comes courtesy of Gittin’s company.



In addition to the keys of the car and the ‘Stang, the winning bidder will be treated to an all-inclusive 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise package for two. And as you would expect from a Vaughn Gittin Jr.-influenced muscle car, the one-of-a-kind Mustang features an autographed plaque signed by him and the Ford Design team.



“Supporting young pilots through the EAA Young Eagles charity auction reflects Ford’s aviation history, tracing back to the company’s early days and the Arsenal of Democracy during WWII,” declared Darrell Behmer, design chief of the Mustang.



The 2018 edition of the charity marks two decades of Ford Motor Company support for the



In related news, Ford is working around the clock to bring the Shelby GT500 from wishful thinking to reality. The newcomer will feature more than 700 horsepower from a 5.2-liter engine codenamed Predator. The Predator V8 comes with a cross-plane setup as opposed to the flat-plane crank in the Voodoo V8 of the Created in collaboration with Ford Performance and RTR Vehicles , the vehicle features camouflage livery and aeronautic influences. The fighter aircraft theme is a salute to American pilots who served in the Royal Air Force during World War II.Honoring America’s air heroes and keeping the spirit of aviation alive for the next generation of pilots aren’t the only motifs of the Eagle Squadron. This pony-turned-muscle-car features 700 horsepower thanks to a Ford Performance-developed supercharger, making it one hell of a ride. Adding to the drama, the carbon fiber body kit comes courtesy of Gittin’s company.In addition to the keys of the car and the ‘Stang, the winning bidder will be treated to an all-inclusive 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise package for two. And as you would expect from a Vaughn Gittin Jr.-influenced muscle car, the one-of-a-kind Mustang features an autographed plaque signed by him and the Ford Design team.“Supporting young pilots through the EAA Young Eagles charity auction reflects Ford’s aviation history, tracing back to the company’s early days and the Arsenal of Democracy during WWII,” declared Darrell Behmer, design chief of the Mustang.The 2018 edition of the charity marks two decades of Ford Motor Company support for the EAA AirVenture . No less than 11 customed-designed vehicles have been donated by the automaker in this period, raising more than $3 million at auction.In related news, Ford is working around the clock to bring the Shelby GT500 from wishful thinking to reality. The newcomer will feature more than 700 horsepower from a 5.2-liter engine codenamed Predator. The Predator V8 comes with a cross-plane setup as opposed to the flat-plane crank in the Voodoo V8 of the GT350