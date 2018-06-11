NASA Reactivates New Horizons Probe for Ultima Thule Encounter

3 Dodge Demon vs. Ford Mustang Drag Race Ends in a Crash

2 The Grand Tour Season 3 Takes the Boys to Detroit Motor City

1 2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt to Show at Brands Hatch American Speedfest

More on this:

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Gets Some Aero

The 2019 Shelby GT350 lacks the updated features of other Mustangs, but it does have some aerodynamic tweaks taken from the upcoming GT500 monster. 11 photos



At the front, the 2019 GT350 has a new grille which was put together using “experience gained from wind tunnel development of the Ford Performance Mustang road course racing cars and upcoming Shelby GT500.” Meanwhile, the rear of the car has a new spoiler with an optional Gurney flap.



The model continues to have a standard MagneRide suspension setup, but it has been re-tuned using data from Ford Performance track tests. Also, the settings for the electric power-assist three-mode electronic stability control have been changed.



For even better track action, the GT350 has gained grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with a Shelby-specific tread pattern. They measure 295/35 at the front and 305/35 for the rear, wrapped around the familiar 19-inch wheels. Behind them sits a familiar set of black brake calipers from Brembo. But didn't the discs used to be cross drilled?



Finishing off the list of exterior mods, Ford has added Velocity Blue and Ford Performance Blue to the range of available colors. Inside, the GT350 gains machined aluminum instrument panel trim elements that are available in carbon, as well as power-adjustable Miko suede bucket seats and suede door trim.



"Along with improved grip, brake and chassis refinements, Shelby GT350 brings a whole new level of performance driving," said Billy Johnson, FIA World Endurance Ford GT, and IMSA Under the hood, we have the same 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 that continues to deliver 526-hp at 8,250rpm and 429 lb-ft (581 Nm) of torque. The only gearbox available is the Tremec six-speed manual.At the front, the 2019 GT350 has a new grille which was put together using “experience gained from wind tunnel development of the Ford Performance Mustang road course racing cars and upcoming Shelby GT500.” Meanwhile, the rear of the car has a new spoiler with an optional Gurney flap.The model continues to have a standard MagneRide suspension setup, but it has been re-tuned using data from Ford Performance track tests. Also, the settings for the electric power-assist three-mode electronic stability control have been changed.For even better track action, the GT350 has gained grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with a Shelby-specific tread pattern. They measure 295/35 at the front and 305/35 for the rear, wrapped around the familiar 19-inch wheels. Behind them sits a familiar set of black brake calipers from Brembo. But didn't the discs used to be cross drilled?Finishing off the list of exterior mods, Ford has added Velocity Blue and Ford Performance Blue to the range of available colors. Inside, the GT350 gains machined aluminum instrument panel trim elements that are available in carbon, as well as power-adjustable Miko suede bucket seats and suede door trim."Along with improved grip, brake and chassis refinements, Shelby GT350 brings a whole new level of performance driving," said Billy Johnson, FIA World Endurance Ford GT, and IMSA Mustang GT4 driver. "It’s a rewarding car to drive on track for amateurs and pros alike, while making the driver feel like a superhero. It’s confidence inspiring in corners and begs to be pushed harder and to take corners faster."