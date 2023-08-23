Ford Teases a New Van for Living Down by the River

Ford knows camper vans are fun and can provide renewed freedom for those willing to look past crossovers and SUVs. The Dearborn-based automaker is getting ready to release what looks like the 2024 Ford Transit Custom Nugget, the renewed version of a popular van part of the one-tonne segment.
Living down by the river does not sound bad at all when you can take a mini-home with you. Camper vans have increased in popularity lately for two reasons – remote work and people wanting to travel far and wide before they must deal with movement restrictions again. Also, such vehicles enable drivers and their passengers to lower accommodation costs while not compromising too much amenities-wise.
There's also the added bonus of listening to Neil Young's "Down by the River" in peace and without disturbing others. Choose the right spot to take a breather or spend the night, and you won't have any neighbors to worry about.
A short video published by Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a new vehicle with an elevating pop-top roof in a forested environment full of lush greenery. A person slowly opens the tent's window while sitting in what may be a (hopefully comfy) bed.
Then, the camera moves to someone else washing their hands with what seems to be a shower head that can double as a sink faucet. That would be an excellent addition for travelers who don't want to spend one or two nights at a conventional resting place.
The camera moves back inside the vehicle and shows a person cutting some vegetables on what appears to be a kitchenette. Then, we're shown the extra storage space available on the liftgate where two camping chairs or more might fit.
The first clue was provided by Ford's Ted Cannis saying "Get ready for an outdoor adventure!"
The second one was about timing. Two years ago, Ford introduced the 2022 Ford Transit Custom Nugget. The official unveiling happened at the end of August 2021. Two years prior, in 2019, the Blue Oval joined forces with Westfalia to bring forward a light commercial vehicle (LCV) aimed at travelers that wanted to be more self-sufficient while on the road.
Last year, Ford brought forward the 2023 Ford Transit Custom with a new face and some interesting powertrains like the plug-in hybrid that features a 2.5-liter gas-powered engine. It was the alternative to the E-Transit custom, the all-electric van.
The third one was about subtle coincidences. At the beginning of the current month, Volkswagen gave us the first official glimpse of its rejuvenated well-known California camper van. It confirmed that the next generation would feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Ford and VW entered into a partnership where they plan to share manufacturing capabilities and platforms.
Both brands want to fill this market segment where customers are looking for vehicles that suit their adventurous lifestyle without trading some creature comforts found at home or hotels.
The only problem is that buyers must now decide between acquiring VW's and Ford's products.
But we will find out which is better soon because the 2024 Ford Transit Custom Nugget will be revealed Thursday, August 24, 2023. VW's California should follow shortly after. Let's hope that at least one of them will reach North America this time.
There's also the added bonus of listening to Neil Young's "Down by the River" in peace and without disturbing others. Choose the right spot to take a breather or spend the night, and you won't have any neighbors to worry about.
A short video published by Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a new vehicle with an elevating pop-top roof in a forested environment full of lush greenery. A person slowly opens the tent's window while sitting in what may be a (hopefully comfy) bed.
Then, the camera moves to someone else washing their hands with what seems to be a shower head that can double as a sink faucet. That would be an excellent addition for travelers who don't want to spend one or two nights at a conventional resting place.
The camera moves back inside the vehicle and shows a person cutting some vegetables on what appears to be a kitchenette. Then, we're shown the extra storage space available on the liftgate where two camping chairs or more might fit.
But how did we conclude that this teaser includes the 2024 Ford Transit Custom Nugget? Well, it's pretty straightforward.
The first clue was provided by Ford's Ted Cannis saying "Get ready for an outdoor adventure!"
The second one was about timing. Two years ago, Ford introduced the 2022 Ford Transit Custom Nugget. The official unveiling happened at the end of August 2021. Two years prior, in 2019, the Blue Oval joined forces with Westfalia to bring forward a light commercial vehicle (LCV) aimed at travelers that wanted to be more self-sufficient while on the road.
Last year, Ford brought forward the 2023 Ford Transit Custom with a new face and some interesting powertrains like the plug-in hybrid that features a 2.5-liter gas-powered engine. It was the alternative to the E-Transit custom, the all-electric van.
The third one was about subtle coincidences. At the beginning of the current month, Volkswagen gave us the first official glimpse of its rejuvenated well-known California camper van. It confirmed that the next generation would feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Ford and VW entered into a partnership where they plan to share manufacturing capabilities and platforms.
Both brands want to fill this market segment where customers are looking for vehicles that suit their adventurous lifestyle without trading some creature comforts found at home or hotels.
The only problem is that buyers must now decide between acquiring VW's and Ford's products.
But we will find out which is better soon because the 2024 Ford Transit Custom Nugget will be revealed Thursday, August 24, 2023. VW's California should follow shortly after. Let's hope that at least one of them will reach North America this time.
Get ready for an outdoor adventure! Check back on August 24th for the big reveal ?????????? #Ford #VanLife pic.twitter.com/L78rxRcTLq— Ted Cannis (@tedcannis) August 22, 2023