Ford Trademarks 'Maverick Lobo' Designation, What Are They Up To?

Ford has filed an application to trademark the Maverick Lobo designation with the United States Paint and Trademark Office. But what are they up to this time?
FoMoCo filed the application on August 14, and it was published on August 18. The application refers to "motor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and their structural parts," according to the file.
The trademark application has been accepted by the Office, having met the minimum requirements, and has yet to be assigned to an examiner.
With the Maverick Lobo trademarked in the United States, Ford might try to bring to American soil what they have been using in Mexico for ages. Over the Southern border, the carmaker is using the designation on the F-150 pickup truck, completely ditching the alpha-numeric name used in the US and almost everywhere else in the world. The lineup kicks off with the XLT trim, which can be ordered for 1,232,000 pesos ($72,327). 'Lobo' is Spanish for 'wolf.'
Ford came up with the designation in an attempt to attract a younger clientele. The company is using it for the Ford F-Series. The name seems to have gained popularity in Mexico. The Dearborn carmaker is just securing the designation to prevent its use by other companies.
The pickup truck is powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that develops 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.
The price range is totally different compared to what Ford is selling in the United States, where the pickup truck starts at $23,400 with the XL trim and goes all the way to the Lariat, with an MSRP of $34,855. Meanwhile, the Tremor is just an off-road package, not an actual trim like it is sold in Mexico. In the US, Ford is also selling a hybrid version, which integrates a 2.5-liter engine and an electric motor, with a total system output rated at 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid Maverick is not present in the lineup available in Mexico.
Ford also trademarked the Maverick Thunder last year. Used in the past on a limited-run version in Europe, the name could be a hint towards an electric version. They already have the Lightning in the F-150 lineup, designating the electric pickup truck.
The trademark application has been accepted by the Office, having met the minimum requirements, and has yet to be assigned to an examiner.
With the Maverick Lobo trademarked in the United States, Ford might try to bring to American soil what they have been using in Mexico for ages. Over the Southern border, the carmaker is using the designation on the F-150 pickup truck, completely ditching the alpha-numeric name used in the US and almost everywhere else in the world. The lineup kicks off with the XLT trim, which can be ordered for 1,232,000 pesos ($72,327). 'Lobo' is Spanish for 'wolf.'
Ford came up with the designation in an attempt to attract a younger clientele. The company is using it for the Ford F-Series. The name seems to have gained popularity in Mexico. The Dearborn carmaker is just securing the designation to prevent its use by other companies.
Right now, Ford is selling the Maverick in three different trims in Mexico. The lineup starts with the front-wheel drive XLT, with an MSRP of 709,000 pesos, which translates into 41,616. Upper in the range, there is the Lariat, rated at 849,000 pesos ($49,834), followed by the range-topping Tremor, which starts at 959,000 pesos ($56,290). Probably this is where Ford would find a slot for the Maverick Lobo if they were to use the designation in North America.
The pickup truck is powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that develops 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.
The price range is totally different compared to what Ford is selling in the United States, where the pickup truck starts at $23,400 with the XL trim and goes all the way to the Lariat, with an MSRP of $34,855. Meanwhile, the Tremor is just an off-road package, not an actual trim like it is sold in Mexico. In the US, Ford is also selling a hybrid version, which integrates a 2.5-liter engine and an electric motor, with a total system output rated at 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid Maverick is not present in the lineup available in Mexico.
Ford also trademarked the Maverick Thunder last year. Used in the past on a limited-run version in Europe, the name could be a hint towards an electric version. They already have the Lightning in the F-150 lineup, designating the electric pickup truck.