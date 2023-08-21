Ford Mustang GTD Drops Some of Its Outrageous Design Cues, Does It Look Better?

This year's Monterey Car Week has been unlike any other, with the world's most expensive car (over $30 million, allegedly) and whatnot. Even Mustangs have gone berserk, at targeted $300k MSRPs!
There were times when a base Mustang was pushing well below $30k. Nowadays, the S650 not only starts above that threshold, but one can also tentatively prepare around $300k if they want the absolute best – a Mustang GTD.
Of course, there's a reason why this happened. Indeed, some voices called for a mid-engine rework by Ford and Multimatic, but the C8 Chevy Corvette is pretty safe because the team behind the S650 Mustang couldn't pull that kind of rabbit out of the magician's hat.
Instead, they did something interesting – the second-generation Ford GT powered by the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with up to 700 hp is dead, so long live the $300k Ford Mustang GTD with 800+ ponies. That's just the beginning and the end of the story, though.
This flagship limited-edition of the current generation has supercar-like qualities. More precisely, Ford Performance re-engineered their Mustang GT3 racer for the road and gave it everything they could think of – from ultra-lightweight magnesium wheels to an optional titanium exhaust or carbon-ceramic brakes and from active aerodynamics to a unique suspension with pushrod suspension at the back.
Plus, the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with a bespoke dry sump oil system fitted to the front connects to an eight-speed dual-clutch rear transaxle gearbox via a carbon fiber driveshaft to properly direct those 800+ ponies to the rear wheels and then the road. So much artistry and engineering have gone inside the Mustang GTD that some people may even feel that it's over-designed.
No worries, if that's the case, there are always solutions – if not real, then at least from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, has switched his attention from dearly departed nameplates to the hottest models coming soon, like the Ford Mustang GTD.
And while many other pixel masters usually tart these models as much as they can, the specialist of 1980s and 1990s departed nameplates (he's got a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type and a 1995 Ford Thunderbird SC, so that's bound to trickle into his 'imagination land') opted to tone down the spectacular (or outrageous, depending on your POV) Ford Mustang GTD.
Sure, it's not an exotic, innovative approach – Porsche has already done that in the real world with the 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 and its Touring version. But it's important for Ford to be interested in such an approach – maybe they will use such cues for their upcoming versions sitting above the 500-hp Dark Horse and way below the $300k GTD. Maybe a nice-looking Shelby with a $100k tag and some special tricks from the GTD will also appear down the line. Until then, what do we think of this subtler Mustang GTD?
