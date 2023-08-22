Video: Ford Mustang GTD Tears Up the Racetrack During Testing, Sounds Phenomenal

Ford has a new toy for deep-pocketed enthusiasts in its portfolio. It's called the Mustang GTD, and contrary to what many (including us) believed, it doesn't feature a mid-engine layout, as the lump still sits up front.
Unveiled last week and presented at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California, the Ford Mustang GTD is pretty much a race car for the road. It targets less than seven minutes at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, aided by its clever chassis tune. It has new suspension, Brembo brakes, wide and sticky tires on its feet, upgraded aerodynamics, and weighs less than the run-of-the-mill variants of the new-gen pony car.
Unfortunately, the Blue Oval hasn't said much about the engine other than the fact that it is a 5.2-liter V8 with supercharging and that it is estimated to yank out in excess of 800 horsepower. Thus, it is the most powerful production version of the Mustang yet, dwarfing the previous-gen Shelby GT500. It will be built in limited numbers to make it a true collectible and will be available late next year or early 2025. And that's not where the jaw-dropping facts end, as the starting price places it in a superior league.
According to the Dearborn company, The all-new Mustang GTD will have a manufacturer-suggested retail price of around $300,000. As a result, it will sit in the supercar territory despite its muscle car underpinnings. For a similar sum, one could order a new Ferrari F8 Tributo stateside. Either that or no less than four Corvette Stingrays. Should they opt for the Z06 or the E-Ray, then they could get three of these. Due to the extreme pricing, chances are we won't get to see that many copies being put through their paces at the local racetrack or the drag strip, as most will likely be kept under wraps in climate-controlled garages.
Now, Ford's 2025 Mustang GTD was built for apex feasting, and a video that was shot before the grand unveiling last week and shared on YouTube recently shows it in action at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Georgia. We're looking at a camouflaged pre-production tester doing its thing between the apexes and disturbing the peace with its ultra-sonorous power unit. The video is a little over two minutes long and is certainly worth a watch, as this is probably one of the few times you will ever see this very pricey muscle car in action with a skilled driver holding the wheel. Before scrolling down to the vid, would you pay around $300k for a Mustang if you had that kind of cash, or would you simply get a real exotic supercar instead? Drop a line below and let us know.
