Ford Wants To Revolutionize Truck Storage, Official USPTO Documents Reveal

Ask anyone to name an iconic US-specific vehicle on the spot, and the answer will most likely be Ford F-150. That's to be expected since pickup trucks are an integral part of the American lifestyle. We're even exporting this trend to other parts of the world. But the Blue Oval isn't wasting any time being complacent. It aims to overhaul how these vehicles can store your stuff.
Last year, the marque sold an F-Series vehicle every 49 seconds. To no one's surprise, the brand's pickup trucks remain the undisputed champion when it comes to new vehicle sales in 2023 so far. Moreover, it looks like Ford will remain on track to continue the 46-year-old tradition of making this moniker a nationwide sales champion.
The automaker doesn't offer us a breakdown of the numbers for each model, but we know that the F-150 Lightning isn't leading the pack. Moreover, the F-250, F-350, and F-450 aren't suited for everyone who desires a pickup truck.
A good chunk of F-150 buyers treat their vehicles as commuting appliances or sedans. They don't use them for tradespeople-specific stuff or to haul cargo around at and for a farm. You'll often see in traffic a spotless F-150 with nothing in its bed because the truck has slowly become a status symbol. That's especially true when we look at things like the Raptor or the Raptor R.
Ford, however, does not intend to let people roam the city streets with fancy pickup trucks that can't be put to real work. Four recently disclosed patent filings have revealed the automaker's plans to play catchup with Rivian and Ram. The beds of the F-150 and F-150 Lightning might get a major overhaul soon.
One new solution the Blue Oval might implement is the convertible workstation. The side bed-panel compartment can fold down to reveal a sturdy pillarless table and a storage area for some tools, together with some outlets that can spin to be used either from outside or from inside the bed.
Another cool trick presented in these USPTO filings is the power side walls for truck beds. They can move back and forth to allow the driver easier access to the cargo area.
Ford wants to do the same but for tools. That is an alternative to the abovementioned embodiment of a side bed-panel compartment that opens to reveal a table and a storage area. The taillight housing hides the extendable portion. The owner can extend or retract it at the push of a button.
The last USPTO document reveals a vertically-split tailgate that can open like French doors. But instead of just copying Ram's multifunction solution, Ford also adds more storage room, an extendable bed floor assembly with two steps hidden inside it.
Even though these diagrams show what Ford might add to its next-gen pickup trucks, remember that a patent filing is not a production guarantee. The automaker might do it, but it can also choose not to. However, seeing what the future could hold for Americans who like driving practical vehicles or need versatile pickup trucks for their businesses is exciting.
The automaker doesn't offer us a breakdown of the numbers for each model, but we know that the F-150 Lightning isn't leading the pack. Moreover, the F-250, F-350, and F-450 aren't suited for everyone who desires a pickup truck.
A good chunk of F-150 buyers treat their vehicles as commuting appliances or sedans. They don't use them for tradespeople-specific stuff or to haul cargo around at and for a farm. You'll often see in traffic a spotless F-150 with nothing in its bed because the truck has slowly become a status symbol. That's especially true when we look at things like the Raptor or the Raptor R.
Ford, however, does not intend to let people roam the city streets with fancy pickup trucks that can't be put to real work. Four recently disclosed patent filings have revealed the automaker's plans to play catchup with Rivian and Ram. The beds of the F-150 and F-150 Lightning might get a major overhaul soon.
One new solution the Blue Oval might implement is the convertible workstation. The side bed-panel compartment can fold down to reveal a sturdy pillarless table and a storage area for some tools, together with some outlets that can spin to be used either from outside or from inside the bed.
Another cool trick presented in these USPTO filings is the power side walls for truck beds. They can move back and forth to allow the driver easier access to the cargo area.
Last year, netizen gearheads became enamored with the taillight storage drawers. Some custom variations even included a cooling feature that could keep beverages at the perfect temperature. Other designs served as a new way of storing rifles.
Ford wants to do the same but for tools. That is an alternative to the abovementioned embodiment of a side bed-panel compartment that opens to reveal a table and a storage area. The taillight housing hides the extendable portion. The owner can extend or retract it at the push of a button.
The last USPTO document reveals a vertically-split tailgate that can open like French doors. But instead of just copying Ram's multifunction solution, Ford also adds more storage room, an extendable bed floor assembly with two steps hidden inside it.
Even though these diagrams show what Ford might add to its next-gen pickup trucks, remember that a patent filing is not a production guarantee. The automaker might do it, but it can also choose not to. However, seeing what the future could hold for Americans who like driving practical vehicles or need versatile pickup trucks for their businesses is exciting.