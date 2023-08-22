Ford Wants To Revolutionize Truck Storage, Official USPTO Documents Reveal

Ask anyone to name an iconic US-specific vehicle on the spot, and the answer will most likely be Ford F-150. That's to be expected since pickup trucks are an integral part of the American lifestyle. We're even exporting this trend to other parts of the world. But the Blue Oval isn't wasting any time being complacent. It aims to overhaul how these vehicles can store your stuff.

10 photos Photo: Ford / USPTO / autoevolution edit