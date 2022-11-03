Ford Super Duty Power Stroke Drags Fellow Diesel Truck, Rips Steering Knuckle Apart

Slowly, but steadily, we are approaching that time of the year when Lady Winter takes over. For now, though, only early mornings have frigidly cold temperatures.
As such, we can still indulge in traditional automotive shenanigans, such as seeing heavy-duty pickup trucks of the Blue Oval Super Duty variety duke it out on the prepped surface of a quarter-mile dragstrip. Wait, what, come again? Well, it’s no joke, as we are dealing with a little bit of action from the ‘Diesel Drags’ event that took place at Byron Dragway.
The autumn edition occurred on Saturday, October 29th at the wide racing facility located in Byron, Illinois. And we have a quick little excerpt (hopefully, more will come further down the channel’s reel) courtesy of the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube.
The host brings us the cool yet short dragstrip story of a clean F-250 that attended Byron’s Diesel Drags with high hopes. The white 2008 Ford F-250 XLT Super Duty Power Stroke Regular Cab diesel truck was sitting in the left lane ready to fight off a gray F-350 dually. Hey, it even gave the right of passage at the green light.
Alas, we are pretty sure the owner knew it had what it takes to beat it, as the Super Duty almost jumped off the line when it was finally unleashed. Unfortunately, disaster struck, and the pickup truck immediately veered to a halt while limping on just three wheels because “the u-joint gave way and then ripped the ball joints out of the steering knuckle.”
Too bad for the carnage bestowed upon both the truck and track surface, as the owner who was cited in the description with the best time of 11.2 seconds on the quarter mile was hoping to break into the tens during the Diesel Drags event…
The autumn edition occurred on Saturday, October 29th at the wide racing facility located in Byron, Illinois. And we have a quick little excerpt (hopefully, more will come further down the channel’s reel) courtesy of the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube.
The host brings us the cool yet short dragstrip story of a clean F-250 that attended Byron’s Diesel Drags with high hopes. The white 2008 Ford F-250 XLT Super Duty Power Stroke Regular Cab diesel truck was sitting in the left lane ready to fight off a gray F-350 dually. Hey, it even gave the right of passage at the green light.
Alas, we are pretty sure the owner knew it had what it takes to beat it, as the Super Duty almost jumped off the line when it was finally unleashed. Unfortunately, disaster struck, and the pickup truck immediately veered to a halt while limping on just three wheels because “the u-joint gave way and then ripped the ball joints out of the steering knuckle.”
Too bad for the carnage bestowed upon both the truck and track surface, as the owner who was cited in the description with the best time of 11.2 seconds on the quarter mile was hoping to break into the tens during the Diesel Drags event…