Ford-Sanctioned Mustang Boss 429 to Be Revived for 2018 SEMA Show

Visitors to the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November will be treated with at least one very high-profile appearance: a Ford Mustang Boss 429, built in Oklahoma with Ford Motor Company’s blessing.

14 photos



The builders will use an original 1969 or 1970



The company says it is the only licensed continuation car builder for the Boss 429. Alongside the license for this car, they also received approval to produce the Boss 302 and Mach 1 variants of the Mustang.



The 302 will be offered with two engine options, a current generation Coyote 32 V8 or a 363-cubic inch stroker engine. For the Mach 1, any engine choice from the current offer, including the EcoBoost, are on the table.



“We chose to offer these new models because we wanted to expand our Ford offerings beyond just Shelbys,” said Classic Recreations owner Jason Engel.



“This offers people the chance to own an incredibly rare car that they can actually drive, and with modern chassis and engine tech these cars will actually be faster and easier to drive than the original.”



According to voices in the industry, the Mustang Boss 429 is one of the rarest and most valuable muscle cars in history. In the two years of production, only 1,358 units were produced.



The car was born as a result of The car will be built by Oklahoma-based Classic Recreations, which managed to get Ford’s official green light to build the first-ever recreation of the 1969-1970 classic.The builders will use an original 1969 or 1970 Mustang body for the car, on which they will mount a custom-built Boss 429 engine with updated valvetrain and engine management systems. Everything else to be fitted on the car will be built to customer specifications.The company says it is the only licensed continuation car builder for the Boss 429. Alongside the license for this car, they also received approval to produce the Boss 302 and Mach 1 variants of the Mustang.The 302 will be offered with two engine options, a current generation Coyote 32 V8 or a 363-cubic inch stroker engine. For the Mach 1, any engine choice from the current offer, including the EcoBoost, are on the table.“We chose to offer these new models because we wanted to expand our Ford offerings beyond just Shelbys,” said Classic Recreations owner Jason Engel.“This offers people the chance to own an incredibly rare car that they can actually drive, and with modern chassis and engine tech these cars will actually be faster and easier to drive than the original.”According to voices in the industry, the Mustang Boss 429 is one of the rarest and most valuable muscle cars in history. In the two years of production, only 1,358 units were produced.The car was born as a result of Ford ’s attempt to battle Chrysler's engines in NASCAR. As per the organization’s regulation, to be eligible to enter the series, at least cars 500 had to be fitted with the engine that was to be raced and sold to customers.