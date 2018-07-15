Ford RS200 Pikes Peak Has a "Moment," Crashes at Goodwood

British casters, and not just the ones in motorsport, have a funny little word they use. It's "moment," and the driver of this Ford RS200 Pikes Peak racer had one of those at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Or we could just call it a big crash like they do everywhere else in the world.

Rallycross driver Liam Doran was behind the wheel and had only started his lap a few seconds before. From our point of view, driver error had no part to play in this. Slowing down the YouTube video a bit, we notice how the rear bodywork lifted off near the roof scoop and then peeled off completely in a split second.



This being a Pikes Peak racer, the lack of rear downforce immediately affects the way the car handles, sending it spinning into Goodwood's famous hay bale barriers.



Interestingly, Liam's father Pat Doran also had a big crash on Molecomb Corner in the 1986



This time around, the damage doesn't look too bad, mainly affecting the suspension on the left rear side. However, the fact that the car burst into flames means it might not be fixed by tomorrow, as they did last year. What matters is that the driver is fine.



Even though it looks like it's from the stone age, the RS200 packs around 930 horsepower from an engine that's been bored out from 1.8 to 2.4 liters. The 950 (700 lb-ft) of torque also helps it reach 60 miles per hour in 1.7 seconds.



