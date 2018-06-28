autoevolution
 

Siemens Autonomous Classic Sports Car to Make a Goodwood Hill Climb Attempt

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will go down in history as the venue where, for the first time, autonomous vehicles tried to complete in an official Hillclimb.
On Wednesday, Daniel Simon’s Robocar was confirmed as the first autonomous entry in the traditional 1.16-mile race up a 304 feet (92.7 meters) hill. On Thursday, Siemens, the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe, announced it too will be trying to do the same thing.

Siemens is, of course, not in the field of designing cars per se, but it does partner with a long list of automakers in several areas, including the digitalization of the production process.

As far as autonomous systems go, Siemens does not plan to create self-driving cars. It is, however, working on autonomous technology which could be used for industrial applications such as factory-based robots.

Tech for sending and receiving signals from vehicles to road signs and objects in the road is also in the works at Siemens.

The incipient research into this field, conducted together with engineers from Cranfield University and Bentley Systems, will be displayed on July 12 at the British event in an unnamed classic sports car.

The company did not provide other details about the car or the system themselves. What it said is that, unlike the Robocar, it will be occupied by a non-active driver for the duration of the run, who is to step in should something go wrong.

Other than that, the vehicle is supposed to go up the hill twice a day while broadcasting live footage onto screens across the location.

This autonomous mystery car is not to be seen only on the track of the event. It will be parked in the main paddock and available for selfies, while the tech used on It will be showcased at the FOS Future Lab sidelining the festival.
