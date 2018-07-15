Lamborghini Urus Has First Crash in Poland, Proves Tough as a Tank

Whenever a new performance machine comes out, one can't help but wonder about its first crash. And if all first accidents would be like the one we're here to show you, the world would be a quieter place - the ka-bang is all about the Lamborghini Urus.

The accident took place in Poland and it's obvious that we're talking about a fender bender. It looks like a Peugeot 106 rear-ended the Urus. We can see the two at a roundabout entry, with their drivers having stepped out of the machines to asses the damage.



Interestingly, there doesn't seem to be any damage on the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine. Perhaps the diffuser element found on the rear apron might show a few scratches, but we can't notice such details in this photo.



Unfortunately for the little French hatchback, we can't say the same thing about it. That's because the front end of the machine looks quite shaken and stirred.



To be more precise, the bumper has fallen off the car, at least one of the fenders is botched and we can say the same about the hood.



We'll use this occasion to remind you that it's not the first time when a



