Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept Makes Rare Goodwood Appearance, Is Not Alone

30 Jun 2017, 11:53 UTC ·
by
The Faraday Future FF 91 may have set a new record at Pikes Peak for production EVs last weekend, but now it's time to turn out attention toward another famous hill climb: that one in Goodwood.
With a name like the Goodwood Festival of Speed, there is no doubt what this event in the United Kingdom is all about. But much like the automotive industry during the rest of the year, the EVs have taken over this show as well. And with a stunningly looking car like the Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept, that's not a hard thing to do.

We've seen the electric prototype recently on the Grand Prix circuit in Monaco where it was driven by legendary Formula 1 French champion, Alain Prost. But here under the gray skies of England, the concept car looks even more unreal.

It's all down to a combination of the exaggerated - almost manga-like - lines of the vehicle and its matte blue paint that seems to absorb the light. There's no doubt that Renault would sell copious numbers of the ZOE e-Sport in an instant if it decided to put it up for sale.

And it's not just all about the looks. Despite the added bodywork and wider tracks, the Concept is lighter than the standard road-going EV by 155 kilograms (341 lb). It keeps the same 40 kWh battery pack of the new ZOE, but it gets two completely new electric motors that are allegedly borrowed from the Formula E Renault car.

That means the ZOE e-Sport Concept can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds, which would make it the fastest accelerating Renault car ever. Why the French manufacturer doesn't take it to Pikes Peak is beyond us, but it probably has to do with its 'concept' status.

Watching the blue toy car zipping on the course in almost complete silence is surreal, offering the opportunity to focus on all the other noises: the pebble sprayed by the tires as the car sets off, the very discreet tire squeaking in the corners, the whooshing of the air as it moves to let the Renault pass.

The ZOE was joined by London Taxi Company's new electric cab, which made its debut at Goodwood. The car wore the mandatory dazzling camouflage, but since it's a London Cab, we know what its shape and color will be. You can watch it go significantly slower than the ZOE in the second clip.

