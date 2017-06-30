Mad Mike Whiddett's Misguided Tour of Goodwood Has Lords and Swearing Butlers

autoevolution

Charles Gordon-Lennox, Earl of March and Kinrara is the owner of the Goodwood Estate and also the man who we need to thank for the existence of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Apparently, he's also a friend of Mad Mike Whiddett's. You might remember the New Zealand driver from the numerous videos he posted online of him doing the kind of things we can only dream of behind the wheels of ridiculous vehicles we couldn't even think of.

For instance, he managed to go through the Franschhoek Pass in South Africa in his BADBUL modified Mazda RX-8 drift car, and he did so in style. The 1,000 hp machine apparently has a tough time going in a straight line, so Mad Mike had to look out through his side window the entire time.

More recently, Mad Mike was spotted in Goodwood with his other piece of kit, a modified Mazda (see a pattern developing here?) race truck called RUMBUL. And since he was in a truck, he skipped on all the tarmac bits and went straight for the grass, the dust and, of course, the trampolines.

Now, with the Goodwood Festival of Speed still ongoing, Red Bull thought it would be a good idea to give everyone a tour of Lord March's estate. Just so you know where is everything. However, the energy drink maker had the unfortunate idea of asking Mad Mike to host it. Hence the title: 'Mad Mike Whiddett's Misguided Tour of Goodwood.'

Misguided it might be, but it's also a lot of fun. And it's not just Mike's driving antics that make it enjoyable, it's also the occasional touches of English humor, most coming courtesy of Lord March himself or his butler, Monty.

It turns out Monty has a bit of a foul mouth, and Mad Mike has the innate ability to loosen it up for him. So if you've ever wanted to take a virtual tour of the Goodwood Estate but never had the patience to go through with it, try this version. It may be a lot of things, but it's not boring.

