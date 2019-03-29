BMW Adds Z4 sDrive M40i To U.S. Configurator, Starts At $63,700

Ford Romania Produces 1,000,000th EcoBoost 1.0L Turbo Engine In Craiova

Founded in 1976 by the communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu, the Craiova plant used to produce the Citroen Axel-based Oltcit until 1995. Then Daewoo bought the facility from the Romanian government, and then Ford entered the scene with the Transit Connect and B-Max. 126 photos



Ian Pearson, the president of Ford Romania and head of Ford Craiova, declared that everyone is proud of this achievement. Engine number 1,000,000 was fitted to an EcoSport Titanium this morning, bought by a customer who lives in Craiova of all places. Having driven the subcompact crossover with the 125-PS engine, there’s no denying it’s more than adequate for this application.



The 1.0L is available in the Fiesta and Focus too, and starting with the 2020 model year, the engine will be offered with



Starting in 2018, the EcoBoost three-cylinder is available with cylinder deactivation, the first three-cylinder engine to feature this technology. The Tourneo and Transit plug-in hybrid also rely on the 1.0-liter powerplant from Craiova.



Turning our attention back to the Romanian plant, the



Similar to America, the Old Continent loves crossovers! Demand is through the roof and keeps on climbing, affecting sales of conventional body styles such as sedans and hatchbacks. Last year, the Nissan Qashqai ranked fifth on the list of best-selling nameplates in Europe. The Volkswagen Tiguan couldn’t do better than eighth.



