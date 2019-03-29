BMW Adds Z4 sDrive M40i To U.S. Configurator, Starts At $63,700

After rolling out the sDrive 30i with the 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder, the Z4 for the U.S. market is now available with six cylinders and 3.0 liters of displacement. The sDrive M40i starts at $63,700 excluding destination, translating to $14,000 more than the lesser option.

Toyota is working on a three-pedal setup for Japan as we speak, but there’s no information regarding availability in other parts of the world. BMW, on the other hand, is understood to keep the Z4 auto-only. The rear-wheel-drive roadster hits 60 in 3.9 seconds, and if you’re careful with the loud pedal, returns 31 miles to the gallon. Six exterior colors are available (the most interesting are Misano Blue Metallic and San Franciso Red Metallic), complemented by two colors for the retractable soft top (Black and Moonlight Black).In the space of ten seconds, the roof can be opened or closed, even while traveling. The limitation is speed, of course, and BMW claims the roof can be operated at up to 50 km/h (31 mph). As far as wheels are concerned, you’re treated to 18 inches as standard and 19 inches. The larger wheels can be finished in Cerium Grey or Jet Black.Six upholstery options (including Vernasca with Magma Red stitching), three interior trim options (aluminum tetragon, aluminum mesh effect, gloss black), and three packages (Driving Assistance, Premium, Executive) are available. If you were wondering the Driving Assistance Package costs $500 and adds essential safety features that come standard on lesser models from Hyundai.Remote engine start? That’s $300, thank you! Add $1,200 to the price for Active Cruise Control and $500 for wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot. In other words, it’s easy to configure the Z4 sDrive M40i to $70,000, maybe more. Too much or not, you decide on that.“But what about the GR Supra? That’s back for 2020 as well, featuring the inline-six turbo of the Z4 sDrive M40i in the United States!” Good point, dearest reader, and a great alternative. The Launch Edition retails at $55,250 excluding destination, 3.0 Premium is $53,990, and the 3.0 will set you back $49,990. Be it the Toyota or BMW, there’s no escaping the ZF 8HP automatic transmission.Toyota is working on a three-pedal setup for Japan as we speak, but there’s no information regarding availability in other parts of the world. BMW, on the other hand, is understood to keep the Z4 auto-only.