Ford Waxes Lyrical About A Blue Screen

The successor of the Bronco II entered the sixth generation for the 2020 model year . Codenamed U625 and underpinned by the all-new CD6 vehicle architecture, the rear- and four-wheel-drive SUV also happens to feature something called “Calm Screen.” 9 photos



Ford is desperate to push the idea of a Clam Screen onto prospective customers, using words such as “soothing and tranquil” and “take a moment away from the chaos



12.3-inch digital clusters aren’t new in the automotive industry, and for that matter, the Volkswagen Group offers more customization than Ford with their virtual cockpit. There’s also the matter of driving at night, which is easier on the eyes with conventional gauges compared to a TFT screen, dimmed or not.



“If there’s one opportunity throughout the day to reduce your exposure to digital demands, it’s when you’re driving,” claims Sheryl Connelly, Ford global consumer trends and futurist. That’s her actual job, and there’s no denying the Blue Oval hasn’t heard that most customers want simplified everything in terms of driving experience.



Starting at $36,675 for the XLT, the Explorer can be specified with this system as long as you're prepared to pony up $58,250 for the Platinum. To the point, equipment group 600A includes the screen in question.

