Ford Waxes Lyrical About A Blue Screen

28 Mar 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
The successor of the Bronco II entered the sixth generation for the 2020 model year. Codenamed U625 and underpinned by the all-new CD6 vehicle architecture, the rear- and four-wheel-drive SUV also happens to feature something called “Calm Screen.”
Take a look at the digital instrument cluster in the main photo. That’s what Ford calls Calm Screen, and we’re finding it hard to follow the Blue Oval on what they’re trying to prove with it. The marketing jibber-jabber is nothing more than a blue background, a center speedometer, and a handful of infotainment and driving information on the sides and at the bottom of the screen.

Ford is desperate to push the idea of a Clam Screen onto prospective customers, using words such as “soothing and tranquil” and “take a moment away from the chaos technology can wreak.” Read the second statement again, then remember the Calm Screen also happens to be technological chaos.

12.3-inch digital clusters aren’t new in the automotive industry, and for that matter, the Volkswagen Group offers more customization than Ford with their virtual cockpit. There’s also the matter of driving at night, which is easier on the eyes with conventional gauges compared to a TFT screen, dimmed or not.

“If there’s one opportunity throughout the day to reduce your exposure to digital demands, it’s when you’re driving,” claims Sheryl Connelly, Ford global consumer trends and futurist. That’s her actual job, and there’s no denying the Blue Oval hasn’t heard that most customers want simplified everything in terms of driving experience.

It’s a bit of a shame that Ford pushes these technologies onto customers without taking notice of the preferences of their customers, let alone their needs. Speaking of which, the 12.3-inch digital cluster with the Calm Screen function isn't available on the most popular trim levels. Starting at $36,675 for the XLT, the Explorer can be specified with this system as long as you’re prepared to pony up $58,250 for the Platinum. To the point, equipment group 600A includes the screen in question.
