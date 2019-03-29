autoevolution

2020 Ford Escape Confirmed To Premiere On April 2nd

29 Mar 2019
Take a look at the camouflaged prototype in the photo gallery. That’s the all-new Escape, known as the Kuga in Europe, and Ford will reveal the compact crossover on April 2nd, 2019. Because it’s joined at the hip with the Focus, the newcomer will be available with mild-hybrid assistance, maybe more as time goes by.
The culprit in the case of the Focus is a 48-volt electrical system, starter/generator unit driven by a belt, lithium-ion battery, and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost. The Escape is that much larger, meaning that Ford will either increase the output or level up to the 1.5-liter EcoBoost.

On Twitter, the Blue Oval released a clip of the “best-ever Escape,” describing some of the crossover’s traits. More to the point, look forward to “performance, unrivaled flexibility, and smart new technology.” In regard to flexibility, there’s talk Ford will replace the Edge mid-size crossover utility vehicle in Europe with the seven-seat, long-wheelbase Kuga.

Documents leaked in February 2019 reveal the 2020 Espace will offer three engine options in North America. The list starts with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost, not the four-cylinder engine you’re used to but the three-cylinder we tested in the European version of the Focus. Next up, Ford will offer the 2.0-liter EcoBoost with 237 horsepower, and at the top of the range, the Escape PHEV will utilize a 2.5-liter engine.

Technically a redesigned Mazda L engine, the 2.5 that Ford calls L5-VE is solid, reliable, durable on the long haul. Not powerful, but what did you expect from natural aspiration and four cylinders? Like the Fusion Hybrid, the plug-in hybrid Escape will feature the Atkinson cycle, providing efficiency at the expense of power.

Four trim levels will be available in the first instance, starting with the S. The SE, SEL, and Titanium complete the lineup, and all are available with all-wheel drive. The Escape PHEV won’t be available on the S, but from the SE upwards.

Because it shares the C2 vehicle architecture with the Focus, you shouldn’t be surprised the interior is also similar. SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment, Co-Pilot 360, and B&O premium audio are some of the highlights.

