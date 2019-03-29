2020 Ford Escape Confirmed To Premiere On April 2nd

5 Ford To Reveal “SUV News” At Go Further Event In Amsterdam, New Kuga Incoming

Take a look at the camouflaged prototype in the photo gallery. That’s the all-new Escape, known as the Kuga in Europe, and Ford will reveal the compact crossover on April 2nd, 2019 . Because it’s joined at the hip with the Focus, the newcomer will be available with mild-hybrid assistance, maybe more as time goes by. 28 photos



On Twitter, the Blue Oval released a clip of the “best-ever Escape,” describing some of the crossover’s traits. More to the point, look forward to “performance, unrivaled flexibility, and smart new technology.” In regard to flexibility, there’s talk Ford will replace the Edge mid-size crossover utility vehicle in Europe with the



Documents leaked in February 2019 reveal the



Technically a redesigned Mazda L engine, the 2.5 that Ford calls L5-VE is solid, reliable, durable on the long haul. Not powerful, but what did you expect from natural aspiration and four cylinders? Like the Fusion Hybrid, the plug-in hybrid Escape will feature the Atkinson cycle, providing efficiency at the expense of power.



Four trim levels will be available in the first instance, starting with the S. The SE, SEL, and Titanium complete the lineup, and all are available with all-wheel drive. The Escape PHEV won’t be available on the S, but from the SE upwards.



Because it shares the C2 vehicle architecture with the Focus, you shouldn’t be surprised the interior is also similar. SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment, Co-Pilot 360, and B&O premium audio are some of the highlights.



