autoevolution

Ford Edge To Be Replaced By 7-Seat Kuga In Europe?

10 Feb 2019, 12:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
When Ford introduced the Oakville, Canada-built Edge to Europe, some people dared to call it a cut-price competitor to the BMW X5. The reasoning didn’t stand, and dwindling sales are testament to how irrelevant the Edge is in this part of the world as far as mid-size crossover utility vehicles are concerned.
23 photos
2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus CrossFord Edge Seven-Seater (China-spec)Ford Edge Seven-Seater (China-spec)Ford Edge Seven-Seater (China-spec)Ford Edge Seven-Seater (China-spec)Ford Edge Seven-Seater (China-spec)Ford Edge Seven-Seater (China-spec)Larger Chinese Ford Edge Spotted in MichiganLarger Chinese Ford Edge Spotted in MichiganLarger Chinese Ford Edge Spotted in Michigan
The Edge sold 9,882 examples in Europe last year, down from 16,000 in 2017. The story is different in the United States but not optimistic either, with 2018 sales taking a nosedive compared to 2017. Given these circumstances, Ford might be planning to replace the Edge in the Old Continent with a different nameplate.

Automotive News Europe understands that “Ford is working on a number of new SUVs,” including a replacement for the EcoSport that’s made in Craiova, Romania for the European continent. “A new Kuga will follow the debut of the identical Escape scheduled for launch in the U.S. in 2019,” and in addition to the five-seat compact crossover, a seven-seat Grand Kuga is expected to serve as the successor to the Edge.

This is rather curious considering the seven-seat Edge is known as the Endura in Australia, manufactured in China. On the other hand, the C2 vehicle architecture-based Kuga will be produced in Valencia, which received investments totaling 750 million euros in the past year and a half.

Importing the Edge from Canada or China versus manufacturing the Grand Kuga in Spain is the sort of comparison that has one possible outcome for Ford of Europe, which is in the middle of restructuring. As far as hearsay goes, this rumor has every chance in the world to turn true by the end of 2019.

There’s no official confirmation in regard to the name of the seven-seat crossover, but Grand Kuga serves as a working title considering the existence of the Grand C-Max and Gran Torino from days long gone. Because it shares the C2 with the 2019 Focus, the third generation of the Kuga (and fourth for the Escape) will be offered with front- and all-wheel drive along with a choice of six- and eight-speed transmission options.

Like the Edge ST in America and Europe, the Kuga ST is expected to drop at some point in the future too. There’s a case to be made for the Kuga RS, but on the other hand, Ford wouldn’t want to cannibalize sales from the Focus RS.
2020 Ford Kuga 2020 Ford Escape Ford Kuga Ford Escape Ford Europe rumors
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 