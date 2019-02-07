Ford Recalls 2019 Ranger Over Shifter Lock Functionality

Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition, but the 2019 Ranger still has to be checked by an authorized dealer. The gist of the problem is the 10-speed automatic transmission, or more specifically, the shifter lock functionality of the Livonia, Michigan-manufactured 10R80.

Covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, the Built Ford Tough mid-size pickup truck retails at $24,300 excluding destination freight charge. In addition to the XL, customers can add further equipment by opting for the XLT and Lariat. Two cabs are available for the 2019 model year, starting with the SuperCab 6’ Box and topping with the SuperCrew 5’ Box. “In the affected vehicles, the P-R-N-D-L bezel wiring may interfere with the shifter interlock override,” explains Ford. This condition prevents the shifter from locking in P, allowing the driver to shift the 10R80 out of park with the 2019 Ranger off and without the foot on the brake pedal.No fewer than 3,500 examples of the breed are affected in North America, of which 500 were sold in Canada. Affected vehicles were manufactured between June 4th, 2018 and January 9th, 2019 at the Michigan Assembly Plant Dealers were instructed to verify the interlock “by attempting to move the transmission shifter out of park with the vehicle off and without a foot on the brake pedal.” If the transmission moves out of park, then the mechanic will inspect for wiring interference, relocate the wiring, and perform the test again.The 10R80 comes standard on the 2019 Ranger , featuring the most number of gears in a mid-size pickup truck. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is also standard, and as opposed to the four-cylinder turbo in the Mustang, it’s modified for towing and payload.When equipped for the job, the Ranger can tow up to 7,500 pounds. Payload is rated at 1,860 pounds, and the 310 pound-feet of torque of the EcoBoost is best-in-class for a gasoline engine. Of course, Ford can spruce up the Ranger with a tow package and trailer brake controller.Covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, the Built Ford Tough mid-size pickup truck retails at $24,300 excluding destination freight charge. In addition to the XL, customers can add further equipment by opting for the XLT and Lariat. Two cabs are available for the 2019 model year, starting with the SuperCab 6’ Box and topping with the SuperCrew 5’ Box.