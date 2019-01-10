2020 Ford Escape / Kuga Spied With Production Body, Is a Like Jaguar-Focus Combo

Chinese Rover Lands on Dark Side of the Moon, First Photos Released

While the brand new Ford Focus has been compared by many to a Volvo during its testing cycle, the Escape / Kuga was spied looking a bit like the Jaguar E-Pace. 14 photos



As the current generation has been around for nearly seven years, a big refresh is desperately needed. And we're getting one. But it surprising how the compact SUV doesn't look anything like the Edge or Explorer. And this is the American model, the Escape, not that we expect anything different in Europe.



The 2020 CUV looks sporty with its upwards sweeping shoulder line and mesh grille. The rear hatch also seems more sloped than before. Old reports claimed an ST version is coming. It would make sense to power this using the same 2.3-liter turbo which will reside under the hood of the



Expect the regular 2020 Escape to use a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder as its base engine with a 2-liter pumping out around 250 ponies later on. Over in Europe, the 1.5 will be offered alongside several versions of the 2-liter diesel. AWD will be available, but not standard. In about two years, a plug-in hybrid version will also be ready.



All versions of the new Escape and Kuga will receive a color SYNC 3 touchscreen at the top of the dash, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of electronic driver aids - Pre-Collision Assist, Active Park Assist 2, Blind Spot Information, Evasive Steering Assist and so on.