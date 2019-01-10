autoevolution

2020 Ford Escape / Kuga Spied With Production Body, Is a Like Jaguar-Focus Combo

While the brand new Ford Focus has been compared by many to a Volvo during its testing cycle, the Escape / Kuga was spied looking a bit like the Jaguar E-Pace.
The effect is carried by the shape and placement of the main grille, which sits between oval headlights. Of course, once the camouflage comes off, you won't mistake this for a Jaguar, but it will look a lot like the Focus, at least to the Europeans (America doesn't get the new car).

As the current generation has been around for nearly seven years, a big refresh is desperately needed. And we're getting one. But it surprising how the compact SUV doesn't look anything like the Edge or Explorer. And this is the American model, the Escape, not that we expect anything different in Europe.

The 2020 CUV looks sporty with its upwards sweeping shoulder line and mesh grille. The rear hatch also seems more sloped than before. Old reports claimed an ST version is coming. It would make sense to power this using the same 2.3-liter turbo which will reside under the hood of the Focus ST, pumping out 290 PS and 440 Nm (324 lb-ft). That's more than a MINI Countryman JCW and similar to the Audi SQ2.

Expect the regular 2020 Escape to use a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder as its base engine with a 2-liter pumping out around 250 ponies later on. Over in Europe, the 1.5 will be offered alongside several versions of the 2-liter diesel. AWD will be available, but not standard. In about two years, a plug-in hybrid version will also be ready.

One shot also gives us a small glimpse of the interior. All versions of the new Escape and Kuga will receive a color SYNC 3 touchscreen at the top of the dash, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of electronic driver aids - Pre-Collision Assist, Active Park Assist 2, Blind Spot Information, Evasive Steering Assist and so on.
