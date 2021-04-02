Ford Puma ST Does Autobahn Acceleration Test, "Evergreen" Truck Appears

Small Pandora Satellite to Open the Box of Secrets of Alien Worlds

About a year ago, Ford officials made it clear that the Puma crossover sold in Europe won't be coming to America. After watching this video, we wish they'd reconsider, and a lot of enthusiasts probably agree. 4 photos



This acceleration test shot by YouTuber AutoTopNL subjects



Fortunately, it doesn't take a week for the Puma ST to overtake the truck and go about its business of being fast and fun. Well, it's not fast in the same way as a Focus RS, more like a Honda Civic Si.



The hot Puma is directly connected to the



The other interesting thing about the Puma ST is that it sends power exclusively to the front wheels via a manual gearbox. Sure, a DCT and AWD could have made it faster, but a good manual is practically essential to having fun in a car making about 200 horsepower. Reaching 62 mph takes about 7 seconds, give or take, and AutoTopNL is able to push right up to 140 mph (225 km/h), which is a couple of miles over the officially claimed figure.



The video also shows launch control at work. The car keeps the revs under a certain level until you dump the clutch. It's part of an option package worth about $1,500. Speaking of which, the Puma ST starts from 30,900 euros in Germany, equivalent to $36,350. That might sound like a lot, but it's mainly due to the taxes. Even so, it might have trouble competing with the Kona N, which will offer both the DCT and a bigger 2.0L turbo.



