Time Attack Chevy Tahoe "Evergreen" Is a Mid-Engined SUV Rendering

The Chevy Tahoe is boxy and spacious, two things it has in common with a shipping container. It would be a shame not to have a widebody time attack rendering of this SUV to pay tribute to the ship making headlines with its Suez canal-blocking shenanigans.
Since last Tuesday, a 220,000-ton ship filled to the brim with containers has been getting a lot of attention. That's because it got stuck in the middle of one of the world's busiest trading routes, reportedly stopping about 10% of total trade. If your car parts aren't coming on time, this could be the reason.
On Monday, the "Ever Given" was dislodged, and the bottleneck of ships will soon disappear, but we have a sneaking suspicion that this event will enter modern pop culture. However, people will likely remember "Evergreen" boldly written on the side of the ship instead of its actual name.
A Taiwanese company called Evergreen Marine operates the ship and likes to start all its ship names with "Ever." Right now, these guys probably wish the marketing people didn't insist on a building-sized logo down the side. In any case, any pop culture moment can work with its way into a rendering, and that's precisely what we have here.
CGI rendering artist Basil Masri, who, if we remember correctly, is from roughly that part of the world, turned a Chevy Tahoe into something which could block the Suez canal.
It's a Tahoe unlike any SUV on the road, a time-attack monster with massive fender flares inspired by the Japanese Silhouette race cars. Most of the bodywork is made of digital carbon fiber, and the roof is chopped off for added visual impact, revealing the cage holding everything together and a mid-mounted Ferrari twin-turbo engine. It's like Horacio Pagani suddenly decided he wanted to make an American SUV that cost $1 million.
