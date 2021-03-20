2021 Ford Puma ST Acceleration and Top Speed Tests Yield Impressive Results

5 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Fake Hood Scoop Looks Tacky for an Official Accessory

Until Hyundai starts production of the 2022 model year Kona N, the Puma ST remains the most interesting crossover in the European subcompact segment. Produced on the Fiesta’s platform, the jacked-up brother of the Fiesta ST hot hatchback has been put through its paces by AutoTopNL. 81 photos SUV shoots to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 7.14 seconds as opposed to Ford’s claimed acceleration time of 6.7 seconds. YouTube channel AutoTopNL has managed to push the Puma ST to 218 kph (135 mph) according to GPS data, which is very close to the automaker’s official figure of 220 kph (137 mph).



The satellite-based telemetry system recorded the quarter-mile pass in 14.99 seconds, half-mile in 23.56 seconds, and standing mile in 38.17 seconds. All in all, pretty impressive for a 1.5-liter turbo mill with only three cylinders.



Available from 30,900 euros in Germany (make that $36,920 at current exchange rates), the Puma ST is five grand costlier than the Fiesta ST. Only two equipment levels are offered at the present moment, and both feature 225/40 rubber wrapped around 19- by 8.0-inch alloy wheels. The pictured Mean Green paint option is the most expensive of the lot at 1,000 euros.



Recaro sport seats with part-leather upholstery and Alcantara-esque Miko Dinamica are standard too. Ford of Europe charges extra for the Driver Assistance Package, which is a bit uncanny at the price point of the Puma ST. What's more, you'll need the 1,200-euro Performance Package for launch control, the gear shift indicator, and a mechanical limited-slip differential.



