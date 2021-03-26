Ford Mustang "Super Sedan" Looks Like an Electric Muscle Car in Rogue Rendering

Up until a few years ago, a rendering like the one we have here might've seemed crazy. Ah, who are we kidding? With this pixel portrait mixing a Mustang and a Tesla, of course, the thing is loony.
However, with the Blue Oval having introduced an electric crossover that competes against the Tesla Model Y and is part of the Mustang family, things are not the way the used to be.
Now, if we take a closer look at the ingredients of this digital cocktail, we'll notice the body of the Tesla Model S was brought together with a Ford Mustang RTR. The latter is one of the OEM+ performance offerings coming from RTR Vehicles, a label founded by American pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. back in 2009.
Seeing a Model S wearing muscular overfenders that can barely contain its custom wheels is nothing new, as the aftermarket side of the industry has created multiple such kits for the electric sedan.
Nevertheless, we have yet to see a Model S with a wing like the one portrayed in this digital effort. After all, we are dealing with a super-sized unit featuring a swan neck mount.
Perhaps if the more aggressive front end of the 2018+ Ford Mustang had been selected, the mix would've appeared more stable. Then again, this wasn't exactly the point of the shenanigan, which is mostly here for the giggles.
Digital artist Jon Pumfrey, who comes from Down Under, is the one responsible for the work. The aficionado often enjoys delivering such car combos and while we've already admitted the eccentric nature of this particular rendering, you should know he also has other ways of bridging the gap between the various types of performance machines: how about a mix between an R34 Nissan GT-R Skyline and a Ford F-150 Raptor?
Now, if we take a closer look at the ingredients of this digital cocktail, we'll notice the body of the Tesla Model S was brought together with a Ford Mustang RTR. The latter is one of the OEM+ performance offerings coming from RTR Vehicles, a label founded by American pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. back in 2009.
Seeing a Model S wearing muscular overfenders that can barely contain its custom wheels is nothing new, as the aftermarket side of the industry has created multiple such kits for the electric sedan.
Nevertheless, we have yet to see a Model S with a wing like the one portrayed in this digital effort. After all, we are dealing with a super-sized unit featuring a swan neck mount.
Perhaps if the more aggressive front end of the 2018+ Ford Mustang had been selected, the mix would've appeared more stable. Then again, this wasn't exactly the point of the shenanigan, which is mostly here for the giggles.
Digital artist Jon Pumfrey, who comes from Down Under, is the one responsible for the work. The aficionado often enjoys delivering such car combos and while we've already admitted the eccentric nature of this particular rendering, you should know he also has other ways of bridging the gap between the various types of performance machines: how about a mix between an R34 Nissan GT-R Skyline and a Ford F-150 Raptor?