This Eleanor Mustang Packs a Nasty Roush 427 and Lots of Carbon Fiber

For a while, the Eleanor Mustang was looking like it had played out. Sure, it used to be famous in the 2000s and cost a lot of money, but modern restomods are better designed, right? Well, we've watched this review a couple of times and fell back in love with the main character of Gone in 60 Seconds. 12 photos



But a shop called Fusion Motor Company is officially licensed to make new Eleanors. In fact, they're the ones who can legally do this. The review that's just been released by AutotopiaLA walks us through the complex process, which starts with the shell of a 1967 or '68 Mustang Fastback.



This is blasted down to the metal and re-built using a new frame for strength. Seeing that immaculate custom steel partly justifies the price of such a build, which explains why this is so expensive. Buyers can also change the color, but we've never seen this movie



Lots of custom parts are needed for the trademark look, including a bulging hood, the trunk, side skirts, scoops, and a front end that somewhat resembles the roundness of a Cobra. These are made out of carbon fiber, making this quite exotic when compared to the movie car. We also like how most of the gaps are uniform.



But from what we understand, the base motor is a 5.0-liter V8 like you'd find in a current Mustang. But this example is more worthy of the GT500 badging because it's got a 427 Roush engine with some nice details and 560 horsepower. If that's not enough, those awesome stacks can give way to a supercharger, in which case you'll have 750 horsepower.



A base 430 horsepower Coyote build will set you



