1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor From Gone in 60 Seconds Heads to Auction

More on this:

1 Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs

2 Will Smith’s 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 From I Am Legend Up for Sale

3 Ford Mustang EV Looks Like a Future Taycan Killer

4 700 Horsepower 1969 Mustang Mach 1 by Ringbrothers Is All Motor

5 Top 5 Mustang Movies: What We Got Out of Them