autoevolution

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor From Gone in 60 Seconds Heads to Auction

3 Dec 2019, 16:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious isn’t the only ‘00s movie car that comes to mind when thinking about the previous decade’s motion pictures. Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds is up there with the best of them, and the appeal of this Shelby GT500 is undisputable.
21 photos
1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds
It’s American, it features a 351-cu.in. HiPo V8 engine, there’s the Go Baby Go button on the Hurst shifter, black racing stripes over Dupont Pepper Grey paintwork, PIAA lights, a limited run of 11 examples, there’s plenty to like about the car driven by Nicholas Cage.

Mecum Auctions is looking for a new owner for this particular Eleanor, labeled "The Dream Car" in the studio set car list. Built by Cinema Vehicle Services with design work from Chip Foose, this fellow here was “featured in various interior and exterior scenes from the Shipyard, City and River chases.” That’s right, Angelina Jolie sat in the passenger’s seat!

There’s no pre-auction estimate on The Dream Car, but on the other hand, those without a million to spare shouldn’t even think about registering to bid on Eleanor. The restomodded ‘Stang was recently restored by Cinema Vehicle Services, a full rotisserie restoration. Only 90 miles were driven since the completion, and yes, the nitrous-oxide system actually works!

Hitting the NOS adds 100 to 125 horsepower to the engine’s mojo, but for the love of all things holy, please don’t rev Eleanor to 10,000 rpm. The Auto Meter Sport Comp tach shouldn’t be taken for granted, not when the blueprinted V8 and Tremec TKO tranny are so expensive to rebuild.

Wilwood disc brakes on all corners, Total Control Products suspension, lap belts, an 18-rivet Lecarra steering wheel with a wooden rim, TCP aluminum pedal covers, 10-spoke spinner wheels, and a trunk-mounted fuel cell are other highlights of the vehicle. Under the hood, you’ll also find an intake manifold from Edelbrock, roller camshaft, stainless-steel exhaust headers, and an MSD ignition system.

At the other end of the car, the Magnaflow exhaust system ensures that the 5.7-liter Windsor engine sings the song of its people loud and proud.

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor gone in 60 seconds auction Ford Mustang Angelina Jolie Nicholas Cage
press release
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
FORD models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day