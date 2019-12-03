1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor From Gone in 60 Seconds Heads to Auction

The Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious isn’t the only ‘00s movie car that comes to mind when thinking about the previous decade’s motion pictures. Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds is up there with the best of them, and the appeal of this Shelby GT500 is undisputable.
It’s American, it features a 351-cu.in. HiPo V8 engine, there’s the Go Baby Go button on the Hurst shifter, black racing stripes over Dupont Pepper Grey paintwork, PIAA lights, a limited run of 11 examples, there’s plenty to like about the car driven by Nicholas Cage.
Mecum Auctions is looking for a new owner for this particular Eleanor, labeled "The Dream Car" in the studio set car list. Built by Cinema Vehicle Services with design work from Chip Foose, this fellow here was “featured in various interior and exterior scenes from the Shipyard, City and River chases.” That’s right, Angelina Jolie sat in the passenger’s seat!
There’s no pre-auction estimate on The Dream Car, but on the other hand, those without a million to spare shouldn’t even think about registering to bid on Eleanor. The restomodded ‘Stang was recently restored by Cinema Vehicle Services, a full rotisserie restoration. Only 90 miles were driven since the completion, and yes, the nitrous-oxide system actually works!
Hitting the NOS adds 100 to 125 horsepower to the engine’s mojo, but for the love of all things holy, please don’t rev Eleanor to 10,000 rpm. The Auto Meter Sport Comp tach shouldn’t be taken for granted, not when the blueprinted V8 and Tremec TKO tranny are so expensive to rebuild.
Wilwood disc brakes on all corners, Total Control Products suspension, lap belts, an 18-rivet Lecarra steering wheel with a wooden rim, TCP aluminum pedal covers, 10-spoke spinner wheels, and a trunk-mounted fuel cell are other highlights of the vehicle. Under the hood, you’ll also find an intake manifold from Edelbrock, roller camshaft, stainless-steel exhaust headers, and an MSD ignition system.
At the other end of the car, the Magnaflow exhaust system ensures that the 5.7-liter Windsor engine sings the song of its people loud and proud.
