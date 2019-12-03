2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far

With that being said, there is an entire novel to be written about all the details and features that have surfaced regarding the upcoming 992 generation of the Porsche 911 Turbo. Not even the exterior design is a secret anymore, as pre-production prototypes running around testing have lost most of their heavy camouflage.
Compared to the previous 991 generation, the word of the day is “wide-body,” with the upcoming model being 20 mm (0.8 inches) wider. While that might not seem like such a big difference, keep in mind that the “regular” 992 Carrera already features an extremely wide stance as standard and the new Turbo will be 44 mm (1.7 inches) wider than that.
The front end gets a specific bumper design and so does the rear one, with the 991-introduced Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) system being hidden from view in the standard driving mode that you can observe in the adjacent spy photos. At the push of a button or when a speed threshold is achieved, the pneumatic spoiler lip up front, made from an elastomer, makes itself visible from under the front bumper, while the rear spoiler gets raised to provide more downforce.
Porsche will also offer a Sports Performance package for the first time on a Turbo, which will slightly lower the ride height and come with dampers calibrated for track use. There is no word yet on an aerodynamics package that could go with that, despite the 991-generation being available with one.
A sports exhaust option will also make a premiere on a model wearing the 911 Turbo badge, but don't expect too much hooliganism coming out of it since the new model comes equipped as standard with a gas particulate filter (GPF) no matter the market it will be sold on.
Compared to a 911 Carrera (992), the new 911 Turbo and Turbo S won't feature as many differences, but you can expect an exclusive steering wheel design, bespoke seats, and special upholstery options. Another premiere will be the introduction of a standard Stop/Start feature, which should do enough to slightly curb the car's appetite for gasoline inside some cities.
Despite the addition of an integrated alternator/starter to actually make the Stop/Start system work flawlessly don't expect any mild-hybrid thingamajig under the rear hood. Porsche has vowed to introduce a hybrid version of the 911 during this generation, and it will be based on the Turbo, but the standard model will have a regular 12-volt electrical system with no mumbo jumbo 48-volt trickery. Expect more on this in a dedicated article that will preview the most powerful production 911 ever.
Both versions will have torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive, all-wheel steering and send their power to the pavement via an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Sadly, even though it's shorter and better integrated into the body for weight distribution, the new transmission is also about 25 kilograms heavier than 7-speed it replaces.
Considering that the mandatory gas particulate filters for the exhaust also add about 10 kgs into the mix on their own, it's no wonder that the new Turbo is about 50 kilos (110 pounds) heavier than its predecessor.
The added weight does come with a tonne more performance, though. Thanks to new VTG turbochargers that actually provide slightly less boost, revised intercoolers, and piezoelectric direct-fuel injectors, the 992 Turbo S will go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in about 2.5 seconds or less. The improved aerodynamics and transmission gearing will also take it to a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph), or about the same as the latest 911 GT2 RS, which is a truly hardcore 911.
Launched at the same time as the Coupe, close to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the 911 Turbo/Turbo S Cabriolet will feature similar specs but slightly slower performance numbers because of the added chassis reinforcements weight. Further down the line, we can expect two new members of the 911 Turbo family. The first one will be a down-to-basics model whose “ducktail” rear spoiler harks back to the original Carrera RS or the limited edition 911 Sport Classic from a few years ago.
The other one will be the most powerful road-going 911 ever thanks to the addition of a hybrid drive system using the 911 Turbo as the base. Around 800 horsepower and over 1,000 Nm (737.5 lb-ft) of torque sent to all four wheels should transform the future 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid into a downright beast. Since it will be a regular hybrid, not a plug-in, don't expect the weight to go too near the 2-tonne threshold.
